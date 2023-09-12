The NFL season kicked off this past Sunday, and multiple Bulldogs across the league made an impact in Week 1. Here are some of the standout performances from this past weekend.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb was vital in his team’s 24-3 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals in a rainy showdown. He carried the ball 18 times for 106 yards along with four catches and 21 receiving yards. The weather played an impact as far as the passing attack went, but the Browns were able to use that to their advantage with Chubb getting 5.9 yards per attempt. Without Kareem Hunt competing for carries the sole ownership of the backfield belongs to the former Georgia running back. The Browns will play primetime football in Week 2, as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars
The former No. 1 overall draft pick got started in his first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Travon Walker and the Jaguars defense spoiled former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s debut game in a 31-21 win. Walker totalled six tackles and a sack during the matchup. After accounting for three and a half sacks the previous season, Walker’s growth from year one to year two is already on display. The Jaguars will likely rely on Walker and former Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen to provide a one-two punch coming off the edge as the team looks to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter showcased all of his talents in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on a limited snap count which further proved why he was a top-10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Despite being listed on the depth chart behind fellow Bulldog alum Jordan Davis, the rookie got his first career sack to go along with eight quarterback pressures in a close 25-20 win. In a game that saw Nakobe Dean leave with injury and D’Andre Swift receive minimal touches offensively, Carter has a chance to be the Bulldogs to make the biggest impact for the Eagles as the season goes on.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Another former Georgia No. 1 overall pick had an impressive Week 1 with Matthew Stafford against the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl LVI winning quarterback posted 334 passing yards and no turnovers for a Rams team that scored all of its points on the ground as Cam Akers and Kyren Williams combined for three total touchdowns. Stafford was able to spread the ball to multiple receivers in the absence of All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp who was put on the injured reserve list before the game. Stafford set up multiple scoring drives thanks to the unsung heroes buried on the depth chart for Los Angeles such as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, who each finished the game with 119 receiving yards a piece.
Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers
The last defender to have a standout Week 1 in the NFL was Devonte Wyatt in a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. The big man in the interior put his pass-rushing capabilities to the test with one and a half sacks against one of the best escape artists in the league, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Packers were set to face regression after the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the performance by their Bulldog-laden defense made that transition easier in Week 1. Wyatt and former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker are getting their feet underneath them as they started their second year in the league off with a bang.