With Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Matthew Stafford
Following a solid performance against an overmatched Jaguars team in Week 13, Matthew Stafford turned in one of the finest performances of his first season as a Ram in Week 14.
On Monday Night Football against the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals, Stafford led Los Angeles to a 30-20 victory, completing 23 of 30 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Stafford’s arm strength was on full display, particularly on a 52-yard strike to wide receiver Van Jefferson in the third quarter that put the Rams up for good, giving them a 20-13 lead.
Stafford’s connection with wideout Cooper Kupp was once again on full display, as the pair connected 13 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. Another of Stafford’s best throws on the night came in the fourth quarter, as he fired a 44-yard dart to Kupp off a play action pass.
“I thought Matthew Stafford was outstanding,” head coach Sean McVay said. “I thought he made great decisions, had some unbelievable, big time shots that he took advantage of, was great on third down straightening up some of the protections.”
Through 13 games with his new team, Stafford has thrown 33 touchdown passes, the second highest total of his 13 year career. The Rams’ signal caller had been inconsistent over the past month, but Monday’s performance showed the kind of team that Los Angeles can be when Stafford is feeling it, and the ceiling of the team when he’s on is as high as any team in the league.
Leonard Floyd
The Rams’ defense also performed at a high level on Monday night, in spite of the absence of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was placed on the COVID list ahead of Monday’s game.
Los Angeles put consistent pressure on Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray, and forced two interceptions by the normally accurate signal caller.
Floyd had one of those interceptions in the third quarter, leaping to tip Murray’s pass attempt to himself and taking the ball back 11 yards, setting the Rams up for a 19-yard touchdown drive that extended Los Angeles’ lead to 14 points.
“I was in coverage, and he basically threw it up to me,” Floyd said after the game. “I had to go get it, and I made the catch, and the offense got the ball back and put up some points.”
Floyd was impressive all night, adding eight tackles and a pass breakup to that interception, as the Rams limited Arizona to 103 rushing yards.
The victory over the Cardinals was a big one for the Rams, as they moved to 9-4, just one game behind Arizona in the race for the NFC West title.
A.J. Green
In spite of the loss, Arizona still had multiple incredible individual performances, including a strong showing by wide receiver A.J. Green.
Green finished the game with seven receptions for 102 yards, making several impressive catches throughout the game. It was Green’s second game of the season with over 100 receiving yards, his first since the Cardinals’ Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars.
On a 26-yard reception in the second quarter, Green eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards, a number only four other active players have reached. He continues to be a strong addition to the Arizona offense, with 42 catches for 654 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.
“It’s a great milestone,” Green said after the game. “But I’ve got my whole life to celebrate my accomplishment, but right now I’m just focused on winning and getting back to work. But it was a big moment for me.”
While the Cardinals’ Monday night loss was disheartening, Arizona will still be playing in the playoffs next month, and Green will be a key member of the attack.