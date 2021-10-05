With Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Andrew Thomas
The much-maligned left tackle for the New York Giants had one of the best games of his young career on Sunday, and has shown major improvement from his rookie season throughout the first four games of 2021.
Thomas and the Giants’ offensive line protected quarterback Daniel Jones from the usually formidable Saints’ pass rush, allowing the quarterback to throw for 402 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the team’s first win of the year.
Thomas’ second year leap has been a big bright spot in a slow start for the Giants. He has allowed zero sacks through four games, and if the Giants’ offense turns it around for the rest of the season, Thomas and the improved offensive line will be a big reason why.
In an interview with Giants’ reporter Michael Eisen, head coach Joe Judge had high praise for Thomas’ ability to block out the opinions of those outside the organization.
“I think one thing about Andrew that stands out to me is you go back to last year as a rookie, and there was a lot of outside views on him and a lot of narratives painted on him in a very negative light,” Judge said.
Eric Stokes
The Packers selected former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft after Kevin King struggled down the stretch for Green Bay in 2020.
Stokes has made an immediate impact on the Packers’ defense, and had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Steelers.
Stokes had eight tackles, a pass breakup and a fourth quarter interception of Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that sealed the 27-17 victory for the Packers. After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had high praise for his rookie cornerback.
“He is wired the right way,” LaFleur said. “He comes to work with the right attitude, the right mentality, and I think he'll continue to get better and better and better the more we progress through this thing. I just love all he's about as a person."
It wasn’t a perfect day for Stokes, as he allowed four first down completions, but the rookie is improving and earning the trust of his coaches.
The Packers lost Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a shoulder injury against the Steelers. If he is out for extended time, Stokes will be called on to step up into an even bigger role as the top remaining cornerback on the roster.
Alec Ogletree and Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears got their second victory of the season on Sunday, and two former Bulldogs were in the heart of the defense making plays.
Roquan Smith is having another outstanding start to the season, and continued to cause problems for opposing offenses on Sunday against the Lions. Smith finished with 10 tackles and one sack, and is now tied for fifth in the NFL with 40 tackles this season.
On the other hand, Alec Ogletree has been a surprise performer for the Bears. The Bears didn’t sign the ninth-year linebacker until early August, but he fought his way to a roster spot and is now seeing extended playing time for Chicago.
Ogletree had his best game as a Bear with 12 tackles including one for a loss and an athletic pass breakup on a fourth and goal throw to the end zone by Jared Goff.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy was pleased with the way his linebackers played against Detroit.
"[Ogletree] tipped the ball in the end zone; made a heck of a play there," Nagy said. "Flying around, he was all over the place. I really felt him and Roquan in there getting tackles and doing different things."
While Roquan Smith was expected to have another great season in the middle of the Bears defense, the revitalization of Ogletree’s NFL career has been one of the most surprising developments among former Bulldogs in the league.