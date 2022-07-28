Greyson Sigg was the only former Bulldog who competed in the 3M Open this past weekend, putting up an impressive score through all four rounds.
Sigg has had some solid showings in his most recent tournament appearance making the cut in the past three events, but his most recent appearance in the 3M Open was his best finish this entire 2021-2022 PGA season with his first top 10 finish coming in seventh with two other golfers.
Sigg was able to start off the tournament shooting 1-under par in the first round with a score of 70, but then went on a stretch in the second round posting a bogey-free finish with a score of 3-under par.
The former Bulldog was able to continue his dominance going into the third round shooting an outstanding 7-under par with the score of 64, tied with three other golfers with the best finish. He was able to put up this impressive score after dealing with inclement weather at the start of the third round.
“I mean you know I've been playing good all week, so it's just one of those things where I could come in and try and relax,” Sigg said in an interview after initially hearing the siren. “I think it was a five hour delay so I got some food and and you know I took like a 30 minute nap so that was nice, but you know I came back out and continued to stay hot there.”
Although not as exciting as his first three rounds in the 3M Open, Sigg was able to finish with a solid score in the fourth round shooting - over with a score of 72.
The next tournament on the PGA schedule is the Rocket Mortgage Classic which will feature Greyson Sigg and 4 other Georgia alums; Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Harris English and Kevin Kisner.
Another Bulldog plans to repeat his success from earlier in the season as Straka hopes to break his streak of missing the cut, as he was able to take away the top spot back in February winning The Honda Classic.
Henley will be the first Bulldog to tee off this Thursday in The Rocket Mortgage Classic with his other fellow Georgia alums behind him.