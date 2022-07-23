The Open Championship had six Georgia alumni competing, with Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley making it into the weekend.
The most impressive performance came for Brian Harman, who tied for 6th with golfer Dustin Johnson. Harman did not start off the championship as well as he finished in the first round, shooting a 73. From then on, Harman was lights out, shooting under par from rounds 2 through 4.
Harman's best round came on the last day of the tournament in the fourth round shooting an impressive 66, which had him 13-under for the entire tournament.
Behind Harman's fantastic performance at the Open Championship, Kevin Kisner put on an impressive showing as he finished nine under, securing his spot at 21st with six other golfers. Kisner had a challenging first round similar to his fellow Bulldog Brian Harman finishing with a score of 74 in the first round.
"Didn't didn't play great the first day at all," said Kisner when discussing his performance in the first round of The Open Championship, "played better yesterday, but you know I strive my game on lag putting, and that's been atrocious the first two days.
Kisner's best round came in the 3rd as he was playing phenomenally, shooting 65. Kisner tried to keep that momentum going into the fourth round.
"I'm just trying to keep doing what I'm doing, hitting the solid shots and holding a few putts. The bogey on 12 and the par on 18 will eat at me a little bit, but it was a heck of a day," said Kisner after his performance in the third round.
The last Bulldog to make the cut was Russell Henley, who came in tied at 62nd place with five other golfers. Henley's best showing came in the third round shooting under par with a 68, with solid scores in the first and second round. Unfortunately, the fourth round is where henley seemed to struggle, shooting over par with a 75.
One Bulldog who missed the cut was Keith Mitchell, which comes as a shocker as ActionNetwork.com had him finishing higher than Kevin Kisner, who placed among the top 25 in the tournament. This will extend Mitchell's streak of missing the cut in The Open Championship to three straight.
The next event on the PGA schedule will be the 3M Open which only has one former Bulldog competing, Greyson Sigg. Sigg hopes to replicate his success from his previous performance in the Barbasol Championship.