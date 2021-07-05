Six former Georgia golfers participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend. It was a solid weekend for most of the Bulldogs as four of the six in the tournament made the cut and were in contention for the championship. The Red & Black takes a look at some of the best performances this weekend from former Bulldogs on the PGA Tour.
Davis Thompson
2021 first-team All-American Davis Thompson was making the most out of his sponsorship exemption for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through one round. Thompson shot a round-best 9-under par 63 to sit atop the leaderboard through 18 holes played.
This was Thompson’s third appearance at a PGA Tour event this season after earning his 2021 Korn Ferry Tour membership earlier this year. While Thompson couldn’t recreate the same success he had in the final three rounds, he still finished tied for 58th at 6-under par 282.
Thompson’s finish in Detroit on Sunday was his second best of the season, behind his great performance at the Palmetto Championship where he tied for 35th.
Bubba Watson
After a Sunday collapse at the Travelers Championship last week, Bubba Watson entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for better results. Watson made the cut and was six shots behind the leaders at 8-under heading into the final round.
It was a tale of two Sundays for Watson as he looked like a completely different golfer compared to the one that fell apart last weekend. He carded four birdies on the front nine and followed that up with four birdies on the back nine. A bogey-free 8-under par 64 round was good enough to bring Watson into a tie for sixth at 16-under through four rounds of play.
The sixth place finish for Watson is his second best result of the 2021 season as he is still looking for his first PGA Tour win since 2018. He walked away from the Detroit Golf Club with $262,500 in earnings.
Kevin Kisner
Out of the six Bulldogs in the field, Kevin Kisner quietly had the second best weekend, sitting only behind Watson on the leaderboard. Kisner was extremely steady through the entire tournament, never shooting a round above par.
Kisner started his Sunday in contention at the top of the leaderboard, making four birdies on the front nine to sit at 15-under par for the tournament with nine holes to play. His finish on the back nine featured two bogeys and two birdies to keep himself at 4-under par 68 on the round.
The No. 48 ranked golfer in the world posted 15-under par 273 which was good enough to tie for eighth, his third best finish on tour this season.
Next week, former Bulldogs and the rest of the PGA Tour will head to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, as many of the players on Tour are gearing up for The Open, the third major of the season, in a few weeks.