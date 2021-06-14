Six former Georgia golfers competed at the Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, South Carolina, over the weekend.
Of the six alumni, only three made the cut. Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka and Keith Mitchell all missed Friday’s cut because they had a score higher than 1-over par. The three other Bulldogs that made it to Sunday all had notable weekends.
Davis Thompson made his Tour debut this past weekend at the Congaree Golf Course. After finishing second in the inaugural PGA Tour University rankings, the two-time first-team All-American earned Korn Ferry Tour membership, and sponsorship exemptions for the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Thompson finished tied for 35th in his first Tour event at 3-under par. On top of the top-40 finish, he did not have a single round where he shot over par.
Harris English looked like the best positioned Bulldog to win the event heading into Sunday. English was in the final pairing on Sunday after shooting 10-under par through the first three rounds.
On Sunday however, English faltered, shooting a final round 3-over 74. He finished tied for 14th at 7-under par.
Hudson Swafford had the best performance of all Georgia alumni. He entered the final round at 5-under par, but put together a 5-under 66 in the final round to finish at 10-under par.
Swafford’s finish was good enough to tie for second place. The No. 199 ranked player on the PGA Tour walked away with $411,233 in earnings.
Next weekend is the 121st US Open where eight former Bulldogs will look to compete for the major championship.