It was a wild weekend at TPC River Highlands for the 2021 Travelers Championship. 11 former Georgia golfers teed it up in Cromwell, Connecticut, and as many as seven Bulldogs found themselves within the top 30 after Sunday. The Red & Black takes a look at a few Bulldog PGA Tour performances from this past weekend.
Harris English
Among the Bulldogs in the top 30 was Harris English, who walked away as the winner of the event. English entered Sunday at 8-under, two shots behind the leaders. He would go on to make six birdies to go along with a lone bogey to place himself at 13-under par 267.
However, English’s heroics were not over after 18 holes. When the dust settled, English was tied for first on the leaderboard with Kramer Hickok, and a playoff was needed to decide the tournament.
English and Hickok went par for par on five straight holes until English had a chance to win the event with a birdie on the sixth playoff hole. He would miss his putt continuing the playoff for two more holes, the second-longest event in PGA Tour history, where English had the chance to redeem himself on the eighth playoff hole.
Hickok made par on the eighth hole of the playoff while English sunk a birdie to win the championship. English adds to his already impressive year, notching his second win on the season placing him in second place in the FedEx Cup Rankings, behind Patrick Cantlay.
Kevin Kisner
After a fantastic first two rounds, Kevin Kisner found himself at 7-under for the tournament. He ran into some issues on Saturday when he shot 4-over par 74 to bring him back down the leaderboard.
Kisner remained steady on Sunday, making par on the first eight holes. His round really took off on the ninth hole when he made his first birdie of the day.
Out of the last 10 holes, Kisner birdied seven of them, which was good enough for a final round score of 7-under to move him into a tie for fifth place at 10-under par 270.
Kisner’s Sunday climb into the top five was his second best finish of the 2021 season, and he walked away with $253,820 in earnings.
Bubba Watson
On Saturday it looked as though Bubba Watson was poised to win his first PGA Tour event of the season and his first tournament since 2019. He shared a 54-hole round lead and was in the final pairing on Sunday.
Watson looked good to start the day, making three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine. There was no sign of a meltdown until the final five holes.
Out of the final five holes, Watson bogied all of them, including a double bogey on the 17th hole. Watson would end up carding a 3-over par 73 on the final round to move him from a tie for first to a tie for 19th.
Watson will look to regroup at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as he plays alongside other former Bulldogs at the Detroit Golf Club from July 1 to July 4.