Another weekend on the PGA Tour, another strong showing from a few former Georgia golfers at the 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Of the six former Bulldogs that competed over the weekend, only three made it past Friday’s cut. Two well-known Bulldogs, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson, didn’t compete at all.
Of the six who did compete, Harris English, Sepp Straka and Russell Henley all missed Friday’s cut because they had scorers higher than 3-under par.
Brian Harman had the best performance out of the bunch, as he finished tied for seventh at 16-under par. The No. 88 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour went home with about $179,733 for his strong weekend. His tournament improved greatly after the 6-under par he shot on the final day, which shot him up the leaderboard.
Patrick Reed finished behind Harman at 13-under par, which was good for 23rd place. Reed has been performing at his best since over the last three weeks and this past weekend was a commendable response to his best PGA Tour finish in more than a year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The final former Bulldog to place over the weekend was Keith Mitchell, who ended his final round tied for 66th at 5-under par. It was slightly disappointing because Mitchell was in good shape for a better placing going into the final round, but a triple-bogey on the sixth hole put him in a tough predicament. The No. 66 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour managed to get a couple shots back on the front nine, but bogeyed three times on the back nine and cemented his position.
Next weekend is the John Deere Classic and a few Bulldogs will be competing such as Harman, who has 28-1 odds to win the tournament. The John Deere Classic will be the last competition until The Open from July 18 to 21.
