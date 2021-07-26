The PGA Tour made a stop in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities from July 22-25. Six former Georgia golfers participated in the event with half of those Bulldogs making the cut. The Red & Black highlights a few of the Bulldog performances on the Tour from this past weekend.
Keith Mitchell
Heading into the weekend, Mitchell was 3-under for the tournament, just above the 2-under par 140 cut line. The third round saw Mitchell skyrocket up the leaderboard to start his round. In the first seven holes, Mitchell made seven birdies which put him in a tie for the lead at 10-under.
As the third round progressed, Mitchell would card two bogeys while not making another birdie. He finished his third round at 8-under heading into the final round.
On Sunday, Mitchell had a much more consistent day. He did not record a single bogey in 18 holes, and he made four birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 12-under par 272. While the finish was not good enough to win the event, Mitchell finished in fifth place.
The fifth place finish was Mitchell’s third best finish and his third top 10 finish of the 2021 season. His performance at the 3M Open moved him up 21 spots in the FedEx Cup rankings to No. 93.
Bubba Watson
Watson made his return to the Tour after missing The Open last weekend due to COVID-19. It seemed like he was in for a rough tournament as he double bogeyed the first hole, but Watson would end up just making the cut at 2-under.
The weekend was another up and down roller coaster for Watson as he struggled in the third round, putting together a 1-over par 72. He would come back on Sunday to card a 2-under par 69 in the final round to finish the tournament at 3-under.
Watson finished tied for 51st in his first tournament back from his COVID-19 break. He took home $15,744 in earnings .
Patrick Reed
While he was participating in this weekend’s tournament, Reed was notified that he would be playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a replacement for Bryson DeChambeau who tested positive for COVID-19.
Reed played very consistent golf throughout the week, not having a single round over par. His final round finished at even par, despite having five birdies. He also carded four bogeys and one double bogey on Sunday to stand pat at 6-under for the tournament.
The Olympian finished tied for 34th, taking home $34,386 in earnings. Reed must now prepare to head to Tokyo on short notice.