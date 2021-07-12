The PGA Tour continued this week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. Five former Georgia golfers were in the field looking to tune up their game before next week's major championship, The Open.
While the Bulldogs on the PGA Tour have been performing well this summer, this weekend was one to forget for those in the field. With the cut-line being set at 4-under par 138, four of the five Bulldogs competing missed the cut.
Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford and Keith Mitchell all carded two-round scores that were under-par, but could not shoot low enough to make it to the weekend.
Sepp Straka was the only Bulldog to shoot over-par in the rounds he played as he recorded a two-round score of 1 over-par 143.
Russell Henley was the only former Georgia golfer to make the cut this weekend after an extremely fast start in the first two rounds. Henley went into the weekend in contention at 9-under.
Henley slowed down in his final two rounds, shooting 2-under par 69 in round three and 3-under par 68 in round four. While his 14-under finish was the highlight of the weekend for the Georgia alum, his four-round total was only good enough to tie for 11th.
The 11th place tie for Henley earned him $124,664 in prize money, as he was one shot shy of his fifth top 10 finish on the season.
Henley will look to build on his good weekend with a good performance at The Open next weekend. He will be alongside his fellow Georgia golf alums as the third major championship of the season is up for grabs at Royal St. George's Golf Course.