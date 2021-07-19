It was a busy weekend for many former Georgia golfers on the PGA Tour as The Open and Barbasol Championship took place at the same time.
Across both events, seven Bulldogs were in the field for the fourth major championship at Royal St. George's Golf Course, and three Bulldogs competed at Knee Trace Golf Club. The Red & Black takes a look at a few performances from this past weekend on the tour.
Brian Harman
Harman got off to a quick start and found himself atop the leaderboard at The Open after the first round. He shot a 5-under par 65 on Thursday to put him in a tie for second with Jordan Spieth.
While Spieth and others continued to shoot low in rounds two and three, Harman struggled to keep up, carding a 1-over par 71 score in both the second and third round. While his play on Friday and Saturday effectively took him out of contention, Harman finished strong with a 1-under par 69 final round to put him at 4-under for the tournament.
Harman’s 4-under finish was the best score of the Bulldogs playing at The Open, and he walked away with $109,000 in earnings. After four major championships and a large part of the season finished, Harman is ranked No. 37 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Davis Thompson
The Barbasol Championship saw plenty of low scores this weekend including Davis Thompson’s 13-under par 275.
Thompson started and ended his tournament with rounds of 5-under par to go along with two more rounds under par. He finished tied for 31st, his best finish in the four tournaments he’s played this season.
After earning his Korn Ferry Tour membership this past year, Thompson has certainly made the most of his few appearances on the PGA Tour. He has only missed the cut once in four events while putting up low scores in his three other tournaments.
Harris English
English had an up and down weekend at The Open, almost missing the cut after a 5-over par 75 start on Thursday. A great performance on the back nine holes in round two brought English back to even-par heading into the weekend.
Once again English dug himself into a hole after his third round. The 2021 Travelers champion shot 2-over par 72 on Saturday but finished on a high note after a final round 2-under scorecard brought him to even-par to finish the tournament.
Despite finishing tied for 46th, English is in the middle of a career year, with two wins on tour and seven top 10 finishes. He is No. 5 overall in the FedEx Cup standings and has taken home $5,529,727 in official earnings this season.