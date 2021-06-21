Eight former Georgia golfers competed in this weekend’s 121st US Open, making Georgia the most represented college at the event.
The Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, posed a brutal challenge for the field as the cut-line was set on Friday at 5-over par. John Rahm, this year’s US Open Champion, posted a four round score of 6-under, while many golfers struggled to stay under par.
Six Bulldogs made the cut, while amateur qualifier Spencer Ralston and Brendon Todd were both cut after carding scores higher than 5-over after Friday.
Greyson Sigg made the cut and posted a four round total of 11-over par. Sigg recently earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season and qualified for the US Open at the Piedmont Driving Club alongside Ralston.
Heading into the weekend, it looked like Bubba Watson and Russell Henley were strong contenders to win the major. Watson posted a 4-under 67 in round two to sit at 3-under, and Henley posted a two-day score of 5-under to sit atop the leaderboard after Friday.
Watson would fall apart on Saturday and Sunday, shooting a combined 11-over to finish the tournament at 8-over par.
Henley found himself in a late Sunday pairing with Rory McIlroy. He entered the final round tied for first at 5-under, but would suffer a similar fate to Watson after carding a 5-over round to finish even par for the tournament.
Other former Bulldog notables include Brian Harman who finished 2-over par, as well as Kevin Kisner who struggled, posting a 9-over scorecard for the tournament.
Harris English had the best weekend of the eight Bulldogs in the tournament. English finished third at 3-under par, including a final round 3-under 68. After performing well in multiple recent tournaments, English walks away from Torrey Pines with $861,457 in earnings.
Next up on the PGA Tour is the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.