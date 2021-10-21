Georgia is off to a 7-0 start to the 2021 season, and has earned plenty of attention over its early season dominance. The Bulldogs sit atop the AP Top 25 as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation, and have a firm hold over the SEC East.
In Week 8, the Bulldogs have a bye week, giving coaches and players a chance to recover and prepare for the final half of the season. The off week is also an opportunity to reflect on how Georgia has performed so far through seven games.
An elite defense
The Bulldogs’ opening game of the season against then-No. 3 Clemson was one of the most anticipated matchups coming into the season, and Georgia’s performance set the tone for games to come.
A defensive showing in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw Christopher Smith grab an interception and take it back for a score in the game’s only touchdown. Georgia went on to pull out a 10-3 win.
“Our goal every game is to get a shutout,” head coach Kirby Smart said on Sept. 4 following the win over Clemson. “We want to hold teams under 13, and everyone thinks we’re crazy. You know, people say, ‘You’re never going to hold teams under 13 points in this day and age.’ Why can’t we?”
Since Smart’s comments on holding teams under 13 points, his defense has done just that. In seven games, the most points any opponent has scored against Georgia is 13, accomplished by South Carolina and then-No. 11 Kentucky. The Wildcats were the only team able to score multiple touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
Being elite has been a consistent theme this season, and the Bulldogs’ defense is on pace to rank among the best college football defenses in history. Their 6.57 points allowed per game is first in the nation by a significant margin, with Clemson being second allowing 12.5 points per game. The Bulldogs have put together two shutouts of SEC opponents, including Vanderbilt and then-No. 8 Arkansas.
“We tell [the defense] every week that they haven’t played anybody,” Smart said on Oct. 2 following the 37-0 win over Arkansas. “We’re going to keep preaching to get better and to grow. As long as they’re buying in, we’ll have this really good vibe of complimentary football going.”
Injuries abound
Georgia’s offense has been riding the momentum of an elite defense as it has been riddled with injuries. The Bulldogs have had injured players across every position group, including quarterback.
One of the biggest storylines of the season has been JT Daniels. After Daniels’ oblique and lat muscle injury, Stetson Bennett has taken the reins of the Georgia offense, leading the team in four starts.
Despite injuries to key skill position players, Bennett has been able to weather the storm with the help of a talented running back committee and freshman standouts Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers, who have both earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
The Bulldogs’ offense has outscored its opponents 259-43 since the Clemson game, including a 56 point performance against UAB and a 62-0 offensive explosion against Vanderbilt. Georgia’s scoring offense ranks 15th in the nation, averaging 38.4 points per game.
“I think the way we practice and the way that we prepare everybody when we get out there, I think everybody who gets a chance to be out there is comfortable and dialed in,” Bennett said after a 30-13 win over Kentucky on Oct. 16.
Focus on the moment
The Bulldogs are playing complete football halfway through the season and are beating good teams in the process. Georgia has four wins against ranked opponents, the most of any team in the country.
When it comes time for the College Football Playoff selection committee to choose its final four teams, the Bulldogs have set themselves up for success. According to ESPN, Georgia ranks first in its Football Power Index, strength of record and game control — meaning it has a very good chance of advancing to the playoff.
Coming off the bye week, the Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for a rivalry matchup with the unranked Florida Gators. Later in November, Georgia has two more conference games including a road trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to play the Tennessee Volunteers, who are also unranked.
While all of the media attention and praise of the Bulldogs has been earned, Smart said he wants his team to stay focused, adding that they haven’t accomplished anything yet.
“I’m never satisfied,” Smart said on Oct. 16 following the Kentucky game. “I’m pleased with our effort, but we’re gonna have adversity. You’re not going to play in the SEC without facing adversity.”