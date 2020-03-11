NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia men’s basketball team claimed an early lead to defeat Ole Miss 81-63 on Wednesday night in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. With one victory under their belts, the Bulldogs will play Florida on Thursday, March 12. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Hammonds, Harris step up for Edwards
Standout freshman and NBA hopeful Anthony Edwards fell silent at the basket in the first half Wednesday night. He shot 0% and was 0-for-6 from field goal range and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
Edwards didn’t score until he made a 3-pointer just shy of a minute into the second half, and he ended the game with six points. There have been three other games in which Edwards had such a low scoring performance: against Delaware State on Nov. 15, Dayton on Nov. 25 and at Texas A&M on Feb. 15.
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds and senior Jordan Harris stepped up to fill Edwards’ scoring void. Between the two of them, Hammonds and Harris had 25 of Georgia’s 41 first-half points. Hammonds picked up 14, and Harris scored 11.
In the Bulldogs’ last game in Athens on March 4, Hammonds earned his fifth double-double of the 2019-20 season. He earned his sixth on Wednesday night, with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Harris ended the night with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Tight offense
After a season-long struggle to limit turnovers, the Bulldogs managed to do so on Wednesday night. They committed only 12 turnovers, with only one of those resulting in a Rebel basket.
On March 7 at LSU, Georgia committed 11 turnovers. Their season low is 8 against The Citadel on Nov. 12, which was their second game of the season. The most turnovers the Bulldogs have committed in a single game this season is 23 against Dayton on Nov. 25.
In addition to limiting turnovers, the Bulldogs were efficient on offense against the Rebels. They had 19 assists on 30 made baskets.
Last time against the Rebels
Georgia’s only meeting with Ole Miss in the 2019-20 season was in Athens on Jan. 25. The Rebels won 70-60.
In that game, Georgia committed 16 turnovers and had eight assists. Hammonds had four points in the Jan. 25 meeting, while Harris had 15.
