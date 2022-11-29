On Monday, Nov. 28, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive back Christopher Smith and offensive lineman Warren McClendon spoke to the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say.
Preparing for LSU starpower
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who has been a dynamic playmaker in his first year with the Tigers.
After transferring from Arizona State, Daniels has passed for 2,566 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 824 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
Smart said Daniels is able to beat teams from the pocket or on the move.
“Everybody you talk to, he's way faster than you envisioned,” Smart said. “He is athletic. He can go into super quick, hyper speed mode, run away from you, run around you. He stiff-arms guys. He's really athletic. But it's not like he's one of these guys that can't throw. He's a pocket passer, and he's very polished. He throws the ball really, really well, and he's extremely athletic.”
Defensively, true freshman Harold Perkins Jr. has made an instant impact for LSU. He has 7.5 sacks this season, including four against Arkansas in a dominant performance.
“They've changed up the way they use him throughout the year,” Smart said. “That's what good defensive coordinators do. They try to find different ways to put him in maybe a mismatch and utilize him. You have to know where he is, and you need to know where he is at all times because he's really athletic. He is very disruptive, and you make your team aware of it.”
Seeking an SEC title
Georgia hasn’t won an SEC championship game since 2017, having lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019 in its three appearances since.
Smith said winning the game is always a team goal, and one that he hasn’t accomplished in his time with the program.
“It definitely means a lot to me,” Smith said. “It’s definitely one of our team goals to be able to win the SEC. I’ve played in this game three times and haven’t been able to win so hopefully fourth time’s a charm. We are going to put in the work and execute the game plan as best as possible to be out there and go out there and get a win.”
McConkey echoed similar sentiments, referencing how hard it is to win the conference.
“SEC championships are hard to come by,” McConkey said. “I haven't won one since I've been here. A lot of guys have been in it before but haven't won it. We know how much of a challenge it is to get to this point and how much of a challenge it is going to be for the rest of the year. We just want to go out and take it one game at a time and put our best foot forward and do what we need to do to get the win.””