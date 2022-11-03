On Saturday, Associated Press No. 1 Georgia will welcome No. 2 Tennessee into Sanford Stadium. This is the first matchup of the top two teams in the nation in the venue’s history.
Prior to the season, the matchup with the Volunteers was seen as one of the tougher games on the slate for the Bulldogs. Now, the game has immense implications on the rest of the season.
Both teams are undefeated, but the pressure is primarily on Georgia. Tennessee has already exceeded expectations this year, and even with a loss the Volunteers still have a path to a College Football Playoff berth thanks to impressive wins over Alabama, Kentucky and LSU.
This Bulldog team is relatively untested, a strange thing to say about the defending national champion this late in the season. Georgia has just one win over a team currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, a 49-3 thrashing of Oregon in the season opener.
Georgia’s path to a repeat appearance in the CFP would take a major, potentially fatal hit with a loss to Tennessee. The Volunteers would control their own destiny in the SEC East, needing to lose two of their last four games to even give Georgia a chance to retake the division.
The most unique challenge presented by quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense is the fast pace they play with. They look to keep defenses from substituting players, tiring out key defenders and forcing certain favorable matchups for their players.
“They get a lot of at-bats in terms of possessions, and they do start fast,” Smart said. “I think our team has done a really good job of growing and getting better throughout this year. And each week, including the off-week, I see marked improvement. I really want to continue to do that. We’re trending in the right direction in terms of getting better both offensively and defensively.”
Georgia has a five-game winning streak against Tennessee. The last loss came in Smart’s first year as head coach.
Despite the recent track record, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel acknowledged that both teams have a strong belief in themselves going into the game.
“Both teams, I’m sure, are confident and should be,” Heupel said. “For us, this week’s preparation is going to be key. They’re really good. You’ve got to understand their schemes. That’s important. The personnel, the battles within the battle are going to be really important.”
Heupel’s first game as head coach against Georgia ended in a 41-17 loss to the Bulldogs. It was Tennessee’s second-lowest scoring performance of the 2021 season.
However, this Georgia defense is not the same unit. The seven leading tacklers for that game for the Bulldogs are all no longer with the team.
This year’s defense has been more susceptible to big plays at times, and may struggle to hold Tennessee down to the same extent.
Heupel still had high praise for the current personnel on Georgia’s defense
“They’re athletic. They can run [at] all three levels,” Heupel said. “They’re physical on all three levels. They don’t have any busts. They play their assignments extremely well. They make you earn it. It’s a great test for us. You’re going to have to win one-on-ones. That’s out on the perimeter. That’s in the offensive line, in the trenches, and you’ve got to be able to sustain drives.”
Tennessee enters this game with the chance to change the way its team is perceived throughout the world of college football. A win, and this year’s Volunteers become the outright favorites in the SEC.
For Georgia, a win would cement the Bulldogs as legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. A win would also put Georgia in the driver’s seat for a spot in Atlanta at the SEC Championship game.
It remains to be seen how the potential “game of the year” will play out, but expectations and stakes are high on both sides of the contest.