Herschel Walker’s name is and always will be synonymous with Georgia football for sports fans. Up until 2021, the decision to wear a Walker jersey with the number 34 on the back was rooted in nostalgic memories of Vince Dooley and Larry Munson.

Now, Walker is using his Bulldog prominence to bolster his campaign for office in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. In the process, he is potentially rewriting his legacy.