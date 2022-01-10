The Georgia men’s tennis team traveled to Miami over the weekend to participate in the Miami Invitational. The competition featured three other universities - Miami, Texas and Central Florida.
On opening day, the Bulldogs tallied four singles and two doubles wins. Georgia’s No. 62 ranked Trent Bryde took down Texas’ No. 20 ranked Micah Braswell 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, the top-ranked singles victory of the day. In doubles, the Georgia graduate duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart defeated UCF’s No. 22 ranked Trey Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel 7-6 (5).
"I thought our guys looked like they worked hard over the holidays and showed up in pretty good shape," said head coach Manuel Diaz. "They all fought very well and we played well in all our matches.”
The second day of competition brought stormy weather along with it, cutting play short and resulting in an improvised schedule for the remainder of the weekend.
Despite the weather, the Bulldogs were able to notch several victories in the time they could still play. In doubles, the pair of McCormick and Stewart were a highlight for the team once again. The two went down a match point against UCF’s Lleyton Cronje and Cooper White, but were able to battle back, pushing the match to a tiebreaker and winning with a final score of 7-6 (1).
In singles, Georgia’s No. 119 ranked freshman, Thomas Paulsell, earned a second consecutive singles victory on the weekend. His first came on Friday against White, from UCF, and Saturday he defeated another Knight in his victory over Quinn Snyder 6-2, 6-1.
The Bulldogs were perfect on the third and final day of competition, winning four of the four matches they played. Originally scheduled for twelve total matches, more storms led to an overhaul of the schedule, leaving the Bulldogs to do the best they could in the matches they had.
Two wins came over nationally ranked opponents - No. 32 Stewart took down Texas’ No. 20 Braswell 7-6(4), 6-4 and Croyder defeated Texas’ No. 105 Siem Woldeab 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.
The other two victories were earned by Bryde and McCormick, who both overcame a one-set deficit to beat their opponents. Bryde took the victory 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 over UCF’s Cronje, while McCormick bested Pierre-Yves Bailly of Texas 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-5.
Georgia men’s tennis returns on Monday, Jan. 17, when it plays the first dual match of its season against UCF.
“We've got a focused team that is up for the challenge this spring,” Diaz said. “We have a very tough schedule but I see our guys ready for the challenge."