Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean is a born and bred northerner. Until he accepted his job at Georgia, he had never coached south of the state of Kentucky.

Before Wednesday night’s game against rival Georgia Tech, however, Crean told the team that he wanted to be “Georgia’s team.”

“We’re the University of Georgia, right?” Crean said. “I’m not from Georgia. I want to be Georgia's team.”

In his year and a half long tenure as Georgia’s head coach, he has looked to rebuild the team’s atmosphere — a task he is familiar with from previous jobs.

“It had to get built up at Marquette, and it had to get rebuilt back in Indiana,” Crean said.

He says the key is becoming concerned and somewhere near obsessed with building the environment around the basketball team on a daily basis.

Crean called it “energizing” to work on building the Bulldogs’ program. He gave the example of Wednesday night’s 82-78 win over Georgia Tech as one that gets him excited about the future of his program. Between a wreck on Milledge Avenue and rush hour in Atlanta, Crean was worried that when he looked into the Coliseum that it would be devoid of fans, but what he found was exactly the opposite.

“I was really concerned that we were going to have a really late arriving crowd,” Crean said. “The place was, I mean, it was jumping.”

The fact that the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry game fell earlier in the season this year was a large component in bringing out a large crowd for the game. Wednesday night’s game was held while school was still in session, as opposed to past years when the game has been held during the break between Georgia’s fall and spring semesters.

Last season’s game against Georgia Tech was held on Dec. 22, and the 2017-18 season’s game was around the same time, on Dec. 19. The last time that a Georgia-Georgia Tech game was held earlier than Nov. 20 was in 2014 when the Bulldogs kicked off their season with a trip to Atlanta on Nov. 14.

“We [scheduled the game earlier] so the student base could be there,” Crean said. “The bottom line for us was putting this in a time where both school's student bases wouldn't be on a break-type-of-thing, where they could see it."