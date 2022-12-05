The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 5-0 to win their seventh consecutive game. Nicholas Newbold pitched his second shutout of the season as the Bulldogs moved to 11-3-2 on the season. Cameron Campbell scored twice in the first game of what will be the captain's final homestand of his career.
After defeating Kennesaw State 14-0 on Nov. 4, Georgia’s one score in the first period seemed like a slow start. The single goal came from Declan Conway on an assist from Matt Bigda with 5:39 left in the opening frame.
Campbell netted his second goal of the season with 17:49 to play in the second period. He took advantage of a two-on-one and cashed in on Trevor Gutmann’s pass. Campbell will graduate at the end of the fall semester, so this was his final homestand with the Ice Dawgs. The captain scored a second goal while the Bulldogs were on a penalty kill late in the second period.
“Good things happen to good people,” coach John Camp said. “I’ve given [Campbell] I don’t know how many books and personal experiences of what it takes to be a captain and he’s grabbed it, ran with it, and has had a great career.”
Camp pointed to Campbell as a reason for the team’s success over the last few seasons.
“It’s a requirement if you want to have a good team to have good captains and I’ve been very blessed to have [Campbell] as my captain the last two years,” Camp said.
While Campbell is finishing up his career as an Ice Dawg, Matthew Schwanekamp’s career is just beginning. He showed his potential, scoring his first career goal with six minutes to play in the second frame. Georgia’s bench erupted when Schwanekamp lit the lamp with a rebound goal. Campbell and Schwanekamp combined for three goals in a dominant second period for the Ice Dawgs.
“Just on a whim I called down and said ‘Schwaney, you’re going out on this line in place of Crawford’ and he goes out there and gets the goal,” Camp said. “So it made me look like a genius but those are special when it happens that way.”
David Eberly scored for a seventh time this season to ice the game with just 3:28 to play in regulation. Eberly struck from the high slot to take advantage of one of the few clean looks created by Georgia in the final period.