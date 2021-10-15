In 1997, Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college football. He is the last defensive player to win the award, but in 2021, another name could be added to that list.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis has put his name into the Heisman conversation six weeks into the 2021 season. He has 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, which is the second-highest among defensive lineman on the team behind Jalen Carter who has 3.5.
“[Davis is] physical, he’s developed more as a pass rusher,” former Georgia linebacker David Pollack said. “I would have him in the Heisman discussion, like, the most dominant player I’ve seen in college football.”
As a senior, Davis has played in 38 games over his career at Georgia. Prior to his senior season, he was named to the All-SEC first team by the conference’s 14 head coaches ahead of the season. Davis was also named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player and Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman.
Davis is a part of a Georgia defense that ranks first in yards allowed per game, and points allowed per game. The Bulldogs allow an average of 5.5 points per game and 201.2 yards per game.
Georgia’s defensive line will have one of its most difficult challenges in Week 7 against Kentucky, a game head coach Kirby Smart said is always one of the most physical games of the season.
One of Davis’ counterparts on Kentucky’s offensive line will be Darian Kinnard. He was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the best run blocking offensive lineman in the country and was named to the Preseason All-SEC first team and the Outland Trophy watch list along with Davis.
Rece Davis, host of ESPN’s College GameDay said Georgia’s defense is the most dominant unit in college football, particularly the Bulldogs’ defensive line. However, Rece Davis said the Wildcats offensive line will not back down from Georgia’s defense.
“That's something that I think [Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops] has made a hallmark of his program,” Rece Davis said. “They always play tough.”
Kentucky’s offense scored 42 points in Week 6 against LSU, the most points the Tigers have allowed all season. The Wildcats finished with 330 rushing yards and 145 passing yards. While Kentucky’s offense had success against the Tigers, Davis and the Bulldogs will bring the Wildcats’ biggest challenge yet.
ESPN host Laura Rutledge also said Georgia’s defense is the most dominant unit in college football, and Davis sticks out in the Bulldogs’ defense and should be in the heisman conversation
“I love the idea of a defensive guy in the mix, and a big man even to make it that much better,” Rutledge said. “What Jordan Davis is doing is so dominant that it does deserve that attention.”
Currently, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young are also favorites in the SEC to win the 2021 Heisman. If Davis can continue his production on the nation’s top defense, he could begin to merit more attention for the award.
On Nov. 29, Heisman voting ballots will be distributed with voters having until Dec. 6 to make their selections, when the finalists will also be announced. The award ceremony will be Dec. 11.