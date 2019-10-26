Sarah Lewis and Hayley Mairano woke up on a dreary Saturday morning without any intention that this day would symbolize one of the most important meets of their equestrian career. It was not just another match for them.
But, it ended up meaning a little bit more. Though the low-lying clouds made for somber weather, things were looking pretty bright against Southern Methodist University for the two Georgia riders.
The sophomore Lewis and the junior Mairano received their career high scores in Fences and Horsemanship. Lewis achieved a score of 76 over SMU’s Payton Neiberger in Horsemanship on her horse, Armand. Mairano achieved a score of 91 over Mustang’s Tali Dejong score of 83 on her horse, Snookie.
“I was not sure how it was going to go, but Armand was such a good boy. It never crossed my mind because usually he is not a horse to get a career high on,” Lewis said. “We just channeled each other’s energy so well.”
As Mairano went into compete for Fences, Georgia already held a strong 4-1 lead over SMU. Her ride was the finishing touch that set the stage for the rest of the day for Georgia.
After her score was released, the cheers and applause from the rest of the team and audience erupted.
Mairano could not have done it without her favorite companion, Snookie.
“It was an amazing feeling but especially because it was my horse from a long time ago. She has a very special place in my heart. I've never drawn with her before,” Mairano says. “She’s such a good girl and I let her do her thing. It all worked out.”
After a loss against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs’ confidence is much higher as they prepare for an extended three-meet road stint in November.
“Today was a big turning point for the jumping seat team. Yesterday we had some troubles getting the scores we wanted. Today is going to help us going forward knowing that we can produce those results,” says Mairano.
When asked about their career high performances, head coach, Meghan Boenig’s reaction seemed overwhelmingly calm. Boenig knows how competitive Lewis and Mairano really are and only sees these scores as merely the beginning of higher scores to come.
“I'm not surprised. These ladies are capable of it all the time,” says Boenig. “What I am surprised of if anything is that they have not done it already.”
Lewis and Mairano hope to take the confidence from their career days with them as the team starts its traveling period at Fresno State on Nov. 8. The UGA Equestrian Complex will be quieter for a few months, but the anticipation for the remainder of the season only grows stronger.
“We have got a lot more to do. We want to see those scores continue to grow,” says Boenig.
