Georgia men’s golf finished its first tournament of the season in eighth place as a team, while sophomore Carter Loflin earned his first top-five finish as a Bulldog. The sophomore finished four-under-par and tied for fifth place at TPC San Antonio Oaks during the Valero Texas Collegiate.
Loflin started off his final round Monday with a bogey, but rallied on the back nine with five birdies to finish five-under-par on the day. He moved up 13 spots with a stellar back nine to earn a fifth place tie with two other golfers.
Junior Buck Brumlow finished in the top-10 for the Bulldogs as well with a final score of two-under-par. Their performances weren’t enough for the top of the team leaderboard, however, as the team finished 11-over-par with an eighth place finish.
“Even though we didn’t have the finish we’d like to see, we made a lot of birdies and showed flashes of high-level play,” head coach Chris Haack said. “We’ll need to clean up some bogeys and double bogeys, but all in all, it was nice to see all these guys in action. I’m especially proud of Carter and Buck on a great finish.”
Vanderbilt won the tournament shooting 12-under-par, including an 11-under finish in the third round of the tournament. TCU finished in second place with Baylor behind them in third place.
Senior Caleb Manuel and graduate Ben van Wyk finished tied for 33rd in the tournament. Manuel started off slow in the tournament, but finished strong, including an eagle in his final round on the 14th hole. Van Wyk was solid to start the weekend, but multiple bogeys on the last day doomed his overall performance.
Graduate Conner Creasy finished his tournament run with his best round, shooting one-under-par in the final round. He finished tied for 38th. Graduate Beck Burnette competed in his first tournament as a Bulldog, but finished 13-over-par and tied for 68th.
The Valero Texas Collegiate was the first of four tournaments for the Bulldogs in the fall portion of their season. The next tournament for the team will be the SEC Match Play Championship at the Birmingham Country Club from Sept. 25-27.