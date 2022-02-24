Case Santa Maria held up a lone finger - a clear gesture to pause - and retrieved his smartphone from his pocket.
The youngest of three Santa Maria brothers to play for the UGA hockey team, he had one last thing to say before the interview ended. It was a line written for him by Caleb, the middle of the three siblings.
“[The older brothers] are absolutely nasty at hockey,” Case Santa Maria said, reading the words off of the screen. “And I strive to be just like them.”
The truth, according to Case, isn’t quite that simple.
Growing up in Decatur, Georgia, where other sports were more accessible, Case didn’t feel an immediate connection to hockey. But when his older brothers came home from a Nashville Thrashers game, he and his brothers quickly took to hockey. It was only natural for Case to follow in his brothers’ footsteps.
With three hockey players living under one roof, Case says his childhood was defined by the friendly rivalry between himself and his brothers.
Case began college as a business major at Kennesaw State, but upon transferring to Georgia, switched to mechanical engineering. He decided he’d rather work with his hands than sit at a desk.
His change of major continued a long line of engineers in his family. Christopher, the oldest of the three brothers, is currently a project engineer with Project Farma. Case’s father, uncle and grandfather were all engineers, as well.
In his first semester as a member of the Georgia hockey team, the youngest Santa Maria brother is frequently reminded that many of the upperclassmen played with his siblings.
According to the team, the similarities between Case and his siblings are particularly obvious when the youngest is dressed up for a special occasion.
“I do my hair a decent amount of the time, just like Caleb. We like our looks,” Case said. Then, after a moment of thought, he added. “Christopher isn’t like that, though.”
Christopher is more like Case in his demeanor. The trio agrees that Case is introverted, Caleb is extroverted and Christopher is somewhere in between.
Head coach John Camp has mentored each of the Santa Maria siblings, and he says there is one factor they all share, a trait he calls the “Santa Magic.”
He explained that the ‘magic’ was a special combination of stick-work and skating, an indescribable quality that left him with only one thing to say: “Wow.”
“They’re definitely a highly talented group of brothers, and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to coach all three of them,” Camp said.
Case is aware of the similarities between himself and his brothers, though he isn’t overly concerned with them. He’s sure of himself and set in his ways, and if that makes him similar to his brothers, he’s all right with that.
“I don’t think I’m different,” Case said. “I think I’m a mix between the two: the best of both. I am quieter than them, though.”
When the older brothers spoke about the youngest of the trio, the warmth in their voices was undeniable. Caleb spoke about Case’s determination, and how persistent Case becomes when he gets his mind set on something.
“He worked really hard to get where he is today,” Caleb said. “He went to school at Kennesaw State, but he worked really hard to get into UGA, and he deserves every bit of it.”
Christopher spoke about Case in an academic sense, noting how intricately the youngest focuses on certain subjects that interest him. More than anything, Christopher expressed his pride in the man that Case was becoming.
“The kid is honestly one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” he said. “Like, he doesn’t say much, but he’s got a good heart.”
Both of the older brothers devoted much of their college lives to the hockey team, and both had nothing but good things to say about the experience. That commitment was rewarded, with Caleb and Christopher each winning several Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference titles as members of the Georgia hockey program.
Case is aware of his brothers’ accomplishments at UGA, and has the opportunity to add another championship to the family’s list. The Georgia hockey team will enter this year’s College Hockey South (previously SECHC) tournament as the top seed. A victory would help him shed the shadow left by his siblings.
“They have left kind of a legacy,” he said. “It’s hard to live up to, but I’m gonna do my best.”