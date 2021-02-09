Georgia women’s golf had another strong showing in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday at the LWTF Heroes Intercollegiate. The sixth-ranked Bulldogs shot 11-under-par as a team, tying the second-best score in program history.
Sophomore Caterina Don led the Bulldogs with the single-round scoring record in school history at 8-under-par 64.
“It was a really special round by Caterina,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “When you shoot the school record at a place like Georgia with its history of great teams and great golfers, hat’s off to her.”
Don’s efforts helped move the Bulldogs up to third from their seventh-place tie at the end of the first round. Overall, Georgia is 4-under 572 through 36 holes, nine shots back of first place Ole Miss.
Starting her round on the ninth hole, Don shot 5-under through her first eight holes. She finished with a birdie on the ninth, 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th hole. On the front nine, the sophomore racked in a trio of birdies on the second, third and fourth holes, to finish one stroke better than the Bulldogs’ best round ever.
“I was just trying to shoot as low as I could,” Don said. “I knew we needed a great day as a team. I knew I was really hitting it well and made a couple of birdies early.”
All four of Monday’s tallied scorers shot par-or-better scores, with Jo Hua Hung shooting 3-under 69 followed by Jenny Bae and Celeste Dao scoring even pars.
Hung’s second round featured four birdies at the fourth, eighth, 10th and 18th. The junior’s lone bogey came at the 12th hole. Bae also birdied the third hole to go with 16 pars and a bogey at the 15th. Dao carded three birdies herself, before a double bogey at the seventh and another bogey at the eighth hole.
“It was obviously a really good day,” Brewer said. “We’re in the final group tomorrow. That’s where we wanted to be coming down here. Now we get a chance to hopefully put some pressure on the lead team and find ourselves in position to get our first win of the year.”
Ole Miss carded a 9-under to hold its position atop the leaderboard. The Rebels are followed by Oklahoma State in second at 567, just five strokes above third-place Georgia at 562.
Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark remains the individual leader after shooting her second straight 66. As for Georgia, Don is in fifth at 5-under and Hung is tied for sixth at 4-under.
The Bulldogs will be paired with Ole Miss and Oklahoma State for the final round Tuesday. All three will tee off between the first and fourth holes at 8 a.m.