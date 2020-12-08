Had things gone as scheduled, Georgia’s regular football season would be over at this point.
But it’s 2020. Plans don’t always pan out in pandemic-era college football. Just ask head coach Kirby Smart, who had already done a bulk of the game planning for a Nov. 14 matchup at Missouri.
The Tigers were 2-3 at the time, with ugly losses against Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. The Bulldogs wanted to bounce back after their lackluster performance against the Gators the week prior. But positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining in Columbia, Missouri, postponed that game to this week.
Nearly a full month after its originally scheduled date with Missouri, Georgia can’t recycle its game plan. The Tigers have improved behind an impressive offense, going on a three-game pillage of South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. They’ve put up 91 points in their last two games alone.
“I think they’ve changed, kind of like us,” Smart said in a Monday virtual press conference. “You grow into who you are, and they’re not the same every game.”
Smart is right. Both Georgia and Missouri have improved since Nov. 14. At that point, quarterback JT Daniels hadn’t played a game for the Bulldogs yet. Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had coached five SEC games. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had one game with more than 218 yards.
The last two games have been critical for both teams. Bazelak has passed for more than 300 yards in his last two games, and Georgia’s put on two dominant displays with both its pass and run.
“[Missouri’s offense] is very similar to our offense of young players that in Week 4 or 5, they were making some mistakes,” Smart said. “You’re hoping in Week 7, 8 [or] 9 they’re not making those same mistakes.”
Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell is fully aware preparing for this Missouri offense may be different than it was four weeks ago.
“Either they can change something in their offense or change their personnel or something like that,” Campbell said in a virtual press conference. “We just have to figure out what those things were and plan a game plan off that.”
On the offensive side, Georgia’s leading receiver Kearis Jackson doesn’t think it will be too hard to adjust. He knew the game plan before, and Georgia’s offense is clicking more recently than it had been before.
“We have some film to watch, things that we can better at,” Jackson said in a virtual press conference. “But for the most part, we pretty much know what the game plan is going to be. We just have to go out there and execute. ”
