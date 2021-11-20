Georgia has completed its SEC schedule, and will play its final home game of the season and honor seniors at halftime. With the Buccaneers coming to Athens, here are some Charleston Southern faces to know:
Jack Chambers, quarterback, #8
Chambers has taken on most of the Buccaneers offensive burden this season. The quarterback leads the team in both passing yards, with 2,435, and rushing yards, with 477. Chambers boasts 17 touchdowns through the air and seven more on the ground. Despite averaging 270.56 passing yards per game, Chambers only has a 56.59% completion percentage. He has also thrown nine interceptions this season, an area the Bulldogs will likely try to exploit.
Shaundre Mims, defensive line, #90
Mims currently sits at third on the team in total tackles with 58. However, the 6-foot, 276-pound lineman shows his worth in the pass rush. He was named to the 2021 Big South Postseason First Team following his spring season. With seven sacks to his name this season, Mims will be a focus for the Bulldogs offensive line on Saturday. Mims’ best outing came against North Alabama. The pass rusher was able to create five tackles for loss and grab two sacks throughout the contest.
Cayden Jordan, wide receiver, #18
Jordan is the top target for Chambers and his stats reflect that. The receiver boasts 746 yards on 52 receptions through the nine games he has played. He came into the 2021 season as a member of the Big South All-Conference Second team. Despite leading the team in receiving yards, Jordan has struggled to find the end zone this season, as he has just one touchdown to date. Look for Chambers to find Jordan throughout the game, but look elsewhere if the Buccaneers enter the red zone.
Garrett Sayegh, linebacker, #40
Sayegh sits at the heart of the Charleston Southern defense. Standing at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, Sayegh has earned 87 total tackles thus far, enough to lead the team. He has also forced three fumbles this season, recovered one fumble and grabbed an interception. The senior will likely be calling the shots on defense when Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs take the field.
Matthew Williams, defensive back, #1
Williams, a sophomore from Tyrone, Georgia, sits at sixth on the team in total tackles with 40. However, that is not where he makes the largest impact. The defensive back leads the team in pass breakups this season with 11, more than any Georgia player has to date. Williams also boasts two interceptions, enough to rank second on the team.