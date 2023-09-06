The Georgia cross country team participated in its first meet on Friday, the Stan Sims Cross Country Opener at the Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Georgia.
Senior Chase Condra seized a win for the Bulldog men by finishing two seconds ahead of the nearest competitor with a time of 14:33:85 in the 5k.
Condra, as a result of his performance, was named SEC Men’s Co-Runner of the Week. Condra shared the honor with Tennessee’s Eli Nahom. Zachary Roe finished shortly after Condra with a time of 14:49:84, which landed him in fourth place.
Securing the next two spots were Cole and K.C. Heron. Cole Heron finished fifth overall with a time of 14:51:24, while K.C. Heron ended in ninth at 15:03:21. Freshman Luke Churchwell followed K.C. Heron in suit, grabbed tenth overall and knocked out Georgia Tech with his 15:05:05.
On the women's side, the Bulldogs finished third. Senior Charlotte Augenstein posted the top finish of her career clocking a 17:46:05, which secured her ninth overall. Senior Sophie Baker closed out at 17:57:19, and gave her 12th place. Not far behind was sophomore Simone Rojas in 17th place with 18:03:10.
Georgia welcomed back junior Gracie O’Neal after she overcame a multitude of injuries, which left her to only participate in two meets the past three years. O’Neal’s 18:04:16 finish earned her 18th to round out the women’s scores.
A multitude of fresh faces were found wearing red and black for the Bulldogs. Tom Chorny — Georgia’s new cross country and assistant distance coach — was hired back in July. Chorny was the former director of track & field and cross country for Miami University (Ohio) since 2015. In addition to the Stan Sims Opener being the first event for Chorney, Georgia welcomed 15 new runners to the team.
Looking ahead at the future schedule, Georgia will travel to Columbia, South Carolina on Sept. 15 for the Gamecock Challenge. This will be the first of the team’s two trips to Columbia, as South Carolina is set to host the SEC Championships on Oct. 27.