On Thursday, Feb 24, the University of Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace announced the signing of Chelsea Fontenel to the tennis program.
“After almost three years at IMG Academy, it’s time for the next chapter,” Fontenel wrote in an instagram post. “In preparation for my pro career, I feel humbled to announce that I will further pursue my athletic, academic and musical goals by playing D1 tennis at the University of Georgia.”
“We are thrilled about Chelsea joining the Bulldog family,” said Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein. “She brings more international experience and a strong work ethic to our program. She is a focused, driven girl and we are excited to see her thrive in her college years here at Georgia.”
Fontenel is a native of Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and during her career she has reached No. 38 in the International Tennis Federation junior rankings. She has also played in all four Junior Grand Slams, which included a quarterfinals appearance in doubles at Wimbledon and a round of 32 appearance at the French Open. Fontenel also won the J4 Frankfurt and the J5 Bayamón in Puerto Rico which were both on hard courts.
She has posted a career-high 10.74 Universal Tennis Rating. The Universal Tennis Rating, also known as UTR, is a global ranking system that promotes competitive and fair play across the tennis world. UTR is rated on a scale between one and 16.50 and is based on actual match results.
The Bulldogs competed in the National Indoor Championships last weekend and are in action on March 4 in Athens, Georgia, where they will host Ole Miss.