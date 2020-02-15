The No. 15 Georgia softball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a pair of victories over Kansas and Northwestern. The Bulldogs continued their streak of run-rules in game one with an 11-0 victory in five innings and followed it with a come from behind 8-3 victory against No. 21 Northwestern.
The Bulldogs’ productive offense put their first runs on the board after two wild pitches from Kansas’ Hannah Todd to take an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Senior Jordan Doggett doubled Georgia’s lead with a two-run RBI single to give pitcher Mary Wilson Avant a 4-0 lead after the second inning.
Kansas’ offense got its best chance to breakthrough in the third inning with two walks and an error to load the bases with no outs. Avant threw two strikeouts and forced a groundout to get out of the jam and hold onto a 4-0 lead.
From there, Georgia’s offense put six more runs across in the bottom half of the third inning with two three-run home runs. Senior Justice Milz hit her first home run this season and Ciara Bryan followed with her fourth home run of the season to give the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead after the third.
At the start of the fourth inning, Laura Bishop came into the circle for the Bulldogs in her first college appearance to replace Avant who ended her day with five strikeouts and only one allowed hit. Bishop closed the game by striking out two batters to keep the shutout in order.
CJ Landrum earned the final RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to bring in Milz and clinch the five-inning run-rule with an 11-0 win.
Georgia's offense continued to be productive into the second game against Northwestern with Bryan hitting a leadoff home run — which was the first for a Georgia player since 2014 — to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.
Lauren Mathis started the game in the circle and shut down the Wildcats’ offense until they broke through with three runs in the third inning to put Georgia behind 3-1.
Senior Alley Cutting came into replace Mathis and held the Northwestern offense at three runs. Cutting struck out five batters and only allowed one hit over four and one-third innings of work.
Georgia scored the next seven runs on its way to an 8-3 victory. Three runs came from sophomore Savanna Sikes after hitting her second home run of the season in the fourth inning and a two-run RBI single in the seventh. Doggett tripled home two runs, Sarah Mosley earned a sacrifice fly and Mahlena O’Neal hit her first home run of the season as Georgia secured its first win against a top-25 ranked opponent.
The Bulldogs continue their time in Clearwater, Florida, when they play No. 17 Texas Tech at 10 a.m. and No. 3 UCLA at 4 p.m. Saturday.
