210918_kes_2NDHALF_003.jpg

UGA Paint Line cheers alongside other fans. The University of Georgia football team beat South Carolina 40-13 on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

CJ Smith, a former Florida commit, has flipped his commitment to Georgia ahead of National Signing Day. The receiver is currently rated as a four-star and the No. 34 wideout in the 2022 class.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Smith is widely known for his speed at wide receiver. In high school he posted a 10.28 time in the 100-meter dash. He claimed the Florida state championship in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash this past year.

The receiver decommitted from Florida a month ago, before visiting the Bulldogs officially last week. He was also recruited by the likes of Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Smith slots in as the fourth receiver in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Tags

Jake Jennings is a senior journalism major from Powder Springs, Georgia. He is minoring in sports management and political science as well. He reports on soccer, football and baseball.

Recommended for you