CJ Smith, a former Florida commit, has flipped his commitment to Georgia ahead of National Signing Day. The receiver is currently rated as a four-star and the No. 34 wideout in the 2022 class.
BREAKING: Former Florida commit CJ Smith has committed to #Georgia. The lightning-fast wide receiver posted a 10.28 second time in the 100meters. He explains why he flipped: https://t.co/pSQ0OwTP4o pic.twitter.com/FE00aXPoZF— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 14, 2021
At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Smith is widely known for his speed at wide receiver. In high school he posted a 10.28 time in the 100-meter dash. He claimed the Florida state championship in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash this past year.
The receiver decommitted from Florida a month ago, before visiting the Bulldogs officially last week. He was also recruited by the likes of Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Smith slots in as the fourth receiver in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports.