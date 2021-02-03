Kirby

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Mizzou Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics

 Hunter Dyke

National Signing Day 2021 was expected to be relatively quiet for Georgia football, but the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from a 2022 prospect Wednesday. 

Keithian “Bear” Alexander, a 247Sports Composite four-star defensive tackle, announced he would be attending Georgia on Twitter. 

Alexander is a 6-foot-3, 325-pound prospect out of Denton, Texas. He helped Ryan High School secure a Texas 5A Division I state title in 2020. 

He’s the Bulldogs’ eighth commitment in the 2022 class and their first from outside the state of Georgia.