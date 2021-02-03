National Signing Day 2021 was expected to be relatively quiet for Georgia football, but the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from a 2022 prospect Wednesday.
Keithian “Bear” Alexander, a 247Sports Composite four-star defensive tackle, announced he would be attending Georgia on Twitter.
I would like to thank God , my family, and all the coaches.For all the things he has blessed me with. I am thankful for the many schools that recruited me throughout this process. I’m a 100% committed to the University of Georgia @maka_difference #GoDawgs#🔴⚪️⚫️🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/dnf6LnYaxD— THE BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) February 3, 2021
Alexander is a 6-foot-3, 325-pound prospect out of Denton, Texas. He helped Ryan High School secure a Texas 5A Division I state title in 2020.
He’s the Bulldogs’ eighth commitment in the 2022 class and their first from outside the state of Georgia.