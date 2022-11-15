The Georgia women’s basketball squad demonstrated that slower starts don’t always lead to a loss during Sunday’s 52-44 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Going into the half, the Bulldogs had shot 26.1% from the field, just above the Gamecocks’ 25.9% shooting percentage. The numbers were relatively close as both teams headed to the locker room with Jacksonville State leading 23-20.
However, the Bulldogs came back onto the court with their game faces on and ready to play “some Georgia basketball,” according to senior point guard Diamond Battles. Thanks to some key players, UGA was able to maintain composure and find victory.
After spending four years shooting hoops at the University of Texas, fifth-year guard Audrey Warren has begun to greatly exhibit her array of talents here in Athens so far this season. Warren finished the game with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, pushing the Bulldogs toward victory on both sides of the ball.
“The coaches want me to be a scorer more than I was in the past years at my old school,” Warren said. “That’s probably been my toughest challenge is changing my mindset into being that.”
As the season has progressed, Battles has conquered the basketball court. Similar to Warren, Battles is also a transfer student. Battles, alongside head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson and fifth-year forward Brittney Smith, came from down south at UCF. Since the move, Battles has been a standout player for the Lady Bulldogs.
Against Jacksonville State, Battles concluded the contest with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
“I just know I have to be here for my teammates,” Battles said. “Being here for [them] is what gets me going.”
Abrahamson-Henderson has highly praised Battles for her exceptional leadership, on and off the court.
“It was great to have Diamond on the team because I didn’t really have to tell her much,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “She knew that down the stretch she had to draw fouls, control the tempo, and control her team.”
The UGA women’s basketball team advanced to 3-0 as they continue their season this Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host Kennesaw State at 7 P.M. at Stegeman Coliseum.