LSU and Georgia are facing off in this year’s SEC championship, the first matchup between the two since 2019. The last time Georgia head coach Kirby Smart faced LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in 2019 as well. Kelly, the former Notre Dame head coach, accompanied the Fighting Irish to Athens that year for a game which he described as “one of the most physical games [he’s] coached.”
Now, Kelly will lead his new team into Atlanta to take on the Bulldogs for the first time since he stepped into his new role on November 30, 2021.
Both coaches have spent time with the Tigers. Smart worked alongside Nick Saban at LSU for one season in 2004 before returning to his alma mater in 2005 to work as the running backs coach.
Smart worked as Alabama’s assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in 2007, and defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015 before accepting his first head coaching position with Georgia after the end of the 2015 season. Under his leadership, the team has experienced a complete turnaround.
He’s led the Bulldogs to rank first in the SEC East in all but two of the years since he’s been head coach — tied second in 2016 and second in 2020.
Georgia competed against Alabama in the 2018 national championship game and lost 26-23 in overtime. The Bulldogs had a combined overall record of 33-5 over the following three seasons before playing Alabama again in the national championship this January where the Bulldogs overcame the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
Smart’s success has carried over into this season too as the Bulldogs have finished the regular season undefeated and are widely projected to appear in the playoff, even in the case of a loss to the Tigers this weekend.
Smart praised Kelly and his team on Sunday during an SEC championship game teleconference.
“[I’ve] got a lot of respect for their players and the way they play,” Smart said. “It’s a brand of football that’s very physical. Both teams are, I’m sure, looking forward to a great event and a great game.”
Kelly’s head coaching career began 25 years before Smart’s.
Kelly began coaching for Grand Valley State University where he had success in his first three years, leading the Lakers to their first national title in 2002 after going 14-0 and following up with a second national championship in 2003.
Kelly served as head coach at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before beginning his illustrious 11-year coaching stint at Notre Dame in 2010. He became the all-time winningest coach at Notre Dame and the first head coach in school history to record 10 victories in seven different campaigns (2012, 2015, 2017-21). The Fighting Irish made an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game in 2013, however they were defeated by Alabama 42-14.
Kelly made his first foray into the SEC by leaving Notre Dame last year to take the head coaching job at LSU after Ed Orgeron’s departure.
The Tigers have compiled a 9-3 record this season, earning Kelly an SEC championship appearance in his inaugural campaign with the team, where he’ll face Smart in their third head-to-head matchup against one another.