Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the College Football Playoff Management Committee announced new procedures if teams are unable to play. The two semifinal games are scheduled to be played on Dec. 31 and the national championship set to be on Jan. 10.
For the two semifinal games, the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, if one team is unavailable to play, that team will forfeit and the opponent will advance to the national championship.
If both teams in either semifinal games are unable to play, that game would be considered a no contest. The winner of the other semifinal would be declared the national champion. If three teams are unable to play, the one team remaining would be considered the national champion.
After winning a semifinal, if a team’s eligibility is not determined until prior to the national championship, the final may be rescheduled to no later than Jan. 14. If one team is not able to play in time, the other would be considered the national champion. If neither team is able, the title will be vacated for this season.
Teams have the option to travel to the bowl sites no later than two days before kickoff, rather than the traditional five days prior to the game. Each team’s athletic director and chief medical officer must certify that each person with on-field access has tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff or is fully vaccinated.
For the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, if either team is unable to play, ESPN, the CFP and the bowl game will look to reschedule no later than within one week. If no date is possible, those bowl games will be considered a no contest.
Notre Dame is set to take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh and Michigan State are scheduled to play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia are set to start the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. in Miami.