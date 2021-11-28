For the fourth time this season, ESPN’s pregame college football show, College GameDay, will be at a Georgia game.
The Bulldogs will face Alabama for the SEC Championship on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The show previously was at the Bulldogs’ games against Clemson, Arkansas and Kentucky. Georgia’s game against Clemson was in Charlotte, North Carolina while the Arkansas and Kentucky games were in Athens.
Georgia is the only undefeated team remaining in the SEC, while Alabama has one conference loss. The last time these teams met in the conference championship, Alabama won 35-28 in 2018.