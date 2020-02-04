When then-17-year-old Anthony Edwards unzipped his nephew Jace’s jacket to reveal a red Georgia T-shirt and announced his commitment on Feb. 11, 2019, all seemed too good to be true. Georgia, who notoriously lacks pedigree on the hardwood, signed the top high school player in the state and one of the best in the country.
Edwards was the first No. 1 rated men’s basketball recruit from Georgia to sign with the Bulldogs since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011. If he chose to sign with Florida State or Kentucky, Edwards would have joined a long list of in-state recruits who got away.
Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and retired NBA legend Dale Ellis all have a commonality — they’re from Georgia and went out of state for college or straight to the NBA. They represent just a few instances when the Bulldogs were overlooked by in-state recruits. Edwards didn’t disregard Georgia. Instead, he took a risk and stayed home.
“Anthony Edwards fits,” Crean said on Nov. 4, prior to the start of the season. “He’s from Georgia, he’s hungry, he has a desire to get better, all those types of things. It was a great thing for us to have somebody like that that would take a chance on the program in the first year with that kind of stature.”
The odds of Edwards coming back for a sophomore year to continue to rebuild the program are slim to none, however. Assuming he enters the 2020 NBA draft and no other freshman enters the transfer portal, Crean will still have a promising roster to develop. He’ll have eight sophomores from Georgia’s top-10 2019 recruiting class, Rayshaun Hammonds in his final year of eligibility and another freshman class on the way.
Edwards’ decision to come to Georgia will help Crean bring in new talent for the future, despite a flawed freshman year. His lively presence and highlight-reel potential have given Georgia fans a reason to come out in droves to Stegeman Coliseum. Even so, there’s still a general sense of frustration as Edwards’ time with the Bulldogs is quickly waning.
Those frustrations aren’t unfounded, especially with embarrassing losses like against Missouri after trailing by 20 in the second half. There were a few other confusing losses to Ole Miss and others, but the 2019-20 season is just Crean’s second at the helm. It took him three seasons to take Marquette to the NCAA tournament and four seasons at Indiana.
When Crean’s given time, he has the ability to succeed. He helped take Marquette to the Final Four and Indiana to three Sweet Sixteens. He’s developed plenty of NBA-caliber players, like Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade, but most importantly, he brings the energy back into the programs.
Georgia has one of the most passionate — and demanding — fanbases in college sports. As Crean’s young crop of players struggle to adjust and shows growing pains, just remember how extensive Crean’s track record is. Even if the Anthony Edwards era ends unsuccessfully, know that his decision to come to Georgia nearly one year ago will open more doors than it’ll close.
