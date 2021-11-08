Before Nov. 2, 2021, I had only ever cried twice while watching a sporting event, but when Dansby Swanson connected with Freddie Freeman to record the final out in Game 6 of the World Series, I couldn’t hold back the emotion.
Tears rolled down my face as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 to give the Braves a championship for the first time in 26 years, and the first time in my life. I watched and celebrated as Atlanta United, in its second season, beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 to take the MLS Cup in 2018, but this Braves championship was different.
At last, a Georgia sports team I grew up watching and adoring broke through and finished the job, and the team to break through was probably the most unlikely candidate to do so just four months ago.
The Braves didn’t have a winning record until their 109th game of the season. They lost stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Soroka for the season to injury. They had every reason to quit, but they didn’t.
At the trade deadline, general manager Alex Anthopolous went out and put together one of the most impactful trade deadlines in the history of Major League Baseball.
Anthopoulos acquired future NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, future World Series MVP Jorge Soler and postseason heroes Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall in an attempt to salvage a seemingly lost season. It worked.
The Braves rattled off win after win, shooting up to first place in the NL East in the middle of August and never looked back. On Sept. 30, Atlanta clinched its spot in the postseason winning its fourth-straight NL East title.
An improbable division comeback seemed to be a great reward for what had been a grueling season. Nobody truly expected the Braves to do damage in the postseason, I mean they had the worst record of any playoff team by a sizable margin.
But this Atlanta team gained a secret weapon in the final stretch of the season, one that would make them dangerous for the entire month of October: belief.
It was belief that pushed the Braves past the Milwaukee Brewers, who had the best pitching rotation in the MLB. It was belief that finally pushed them past the Dodgers and got over their disappointing NLCS loss from just a year before. It was belief that brought them face-to-face with Houston, the best offense in baseball, and made the Astros blink first.
The Braves believed in themselves, and by the end of October, all of Atlanta believed in them too.
As a Georgia sports fan for 20 years, belief has not played out too kindly in the big moments.
I wiped away tears as Georgia fell yards short of the National Championship in the 2012 SEC Championship game.
When the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl 51, I couldn’t even make it to school the next morning. My eyes were swollen shut from crying.
After Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aired it out to DeVonta Smith in the 2017 National Championship to beat the Bulldogs 26-23, I didn’t even cry. I was numb.
Forgive me and the rest of the Georgia sports fans if we are slow to hope or believe. We’ve been hurt a time or two.
But this Braves team continued to prove it was different, they never quit when they were down and they sure weren’t going to quit in the World Series. For the first time this century, belief brought the Braves a championship.
Typing out “Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions” still feels surreal, going to my first ever championship parade felt surreal and I’m not sure if it will ever feel real. I keep waiting for the typical “Atlanta Sports Curse” moment that takes this euphoric feeling away.
But believe it or not, the Braves got the job done.
Atlanta is a city of champions again.