On Friday, Sept. 2, the College Football Playoff voted unanimously to widen the field of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams by the 2026 season. Since the inaugural playoff in 2014, the tournament has consisted of the top four teams as chosen by the selection committee. News of the expansion has brought forth a number of opinions, including that of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
“I wouldn’t say that I’ve been clearly in one camp over the other,” Smart said. “I think there’s some good and bad to both. And I don’t think we know the repercussions of going 12 over four. There’s been some good things about four. There’s probably some good things about 12. It’s just everybody loves change." Here are some arguments in favor of the 12-team playoff.
Upset potential
Allowing 12 teams to make the College Football Playoff will present more chances for one of the aspects of sports that make them so exciting: upsets.
Many of the greatest sports moments are upsets, from the NFC fifth-seed New York Giants upsetting the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to the No. 16 seed UMBC Retrievers taking down No. 1 seed Virginia 74-54 in the first round of March Madness in 2018.
Just last weekend, the world of college football was gripped by Appalachian State taking down No. 6 Texas A&M and Marshall beating No. 8 Notre Dame, not to mention Texas’ close loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Opening up the playoff field will create more opportunities for “Cinderella” runs to a national championship, rather than just the No. 1 team facing the No. 4 team and the No. 2 team taking on No. 3. Unexpected outcomes and thriling upsets are a major part of the fabric of sports.
Less good teams left out
Less teams will be left out in a 12-team playoff, cutting down on teams feeling like they’ve been swindled out of a place in the tournament.
One major instance of this was Ohio State in 2018. The team failed to earn a playoff berth after finishing 12-1 and winning the Big Ten. The lone loss, a 49-20 defeat on the road against Purdue, was too much to overcome in the eyes of the selection committee.
Now, I’m not saying that Ohio State would’ve won the national championship that season, but why not expand the field and give teams in similar situations a chance to prove themselves in games against the other top teams?
Top four still get advantage
One criticism of the 12-team system is that it will somewhat devalue the regular season and conference championships, as teams can still make the playoff with losses.
However, the top four teams in the CFP rankings will earn a bye in the first round of the tournament. That extra week of rest will provide a major advantage for the top four, allowing injured players to have more time for rest and recovery, potentially allowing stars who have spent time on the shelf to return for their team’s playoff run.