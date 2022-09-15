By the 2026 season, the College Football Playoff will expand to include 12 teams. Since the inaugural playoff in 2014, the tournament has consisted of the four most dominant teams in college football. Specifically, teams that stood head and shoulders above the competition and lost one or less games. Here are some arguments against a 12-team playoff.
Less deserving teams in the playoff
With the expansion, the pool of standout teams will be diluted. Allowing 12 teams into the playoff means that teams who lost two or three games will still have a shot at the postseason. Many times, those few losses come at the hands of tough opponents. But, those blockbuster matchups allow the committee to discern between playoff teams and just “really good” teams.
The expansion takes away some of the importance of winning every single week, because mainstay teams like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State can afford to lose two or more bad games, especially to tough competition.
Not to mention, teams that face a weaker schedule will have a cakewalk into the playoff. Oregon, for example, secured the No. 11 spot in this year’s preseason rankings. But, imagine the Ducks instead went undefeated in a less competitive PAC-12 rather than playing a juggernaut Georgia in the season opener. They may have gotten into the playoff with a No. 6 seed when they were obviously not on the same playing field as some of those top seeds.
Injuries may loom on the horizon
With football being such a physical and competitive sport, injuries are a natural part of the game and occur virtually every week. Under the new system, a playoff team without a first-round bye will play double the postseason games from the previous system. This means players will be susceptible to more injuries.
The NFL has a similar system but college players don’t have the same luxuries as professional players. For many in the pros, their contract and spot in the league is solidified. The same often can’t be said for players who are just trying to get to the next level of the sport.
Let’s compromise
The point of the expansion is to give more deserving teams a chance. Well, that is still possible without letting a two-loss Kentucky, for example, into the playoff. By making six or even eight spots available, teams like Notre Dame, who are often at a disadvantage by not having a conference championship to compete in, will have that postseason opportunity.