As the outcry for racial justice reaches a fever pitch this summer, the sporting world waits alongside the rest of society for substantive change to emerge from the chorus of outwardly concerned figureheads.
Following a May 31 statement lamenting that “senseless death and violence in communities across our country” has distracted us from uniting against COVID-19, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead was forced by an unimpressed Athens community to take a more nuanced approach.
When the University System of Georgia announced on June 17 it would appoint an advisory group to review the names attached to USG buildings — after two weeks of daily protests in Athens seemingly went unnoticed on Morehead’s stationary — the president gave his full support.
It was a start. Reactive rather than proactive measures can only do so much once the water has boiled over. But at least the USG went beyond typing 200 sympathetic words, and then 300 more when the anger you tried to wave off is redirected to you.
Results, not words, begin the path toward an actually safe and actually inclusive environment.
UGA’s acting Redcoat Band director Brett Bawcum understood this. Without prompting by some larger body or the comforting echo chamber inside the bandwagon, Bawcum took a tangible step toward cultural and institutional reform by eliminating “Tara’s Theme,” a song that waxes nostalgic for the Old South, from the band’s post game concert.
Bawcum told his band members not to be satisfied by the song change. In his opinion, neither words of solidarity capped at 280 characters nor the song’s removal will single-handedly solve the problems being discussed, and not necessarily addressed, by so many leading voices.
“Getting serious about changing our corner,” Bawcum said, “is going to take all ya’ll, and [associate director of athletic bands] Rob [Akridge], and me doing a lot more than talking.”
He’s right. Bawcum’s reflective remarks to the band displayed a level of leadership and awareness absent from most spaces in which effective reform can take shape. He didn’t want to speak for everyone in the band. He didn’t want to try to yell into the chorus, which taken off word and sound alone, seems undeniably harmonious. Instead, he acted.
The SEC and the NCAA acted this week as well. More in the vein of the USG than Bawcum, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the conference would consider banning championship events in Mississippi if the state didn’t remove the Confederate Battle Flag from appearing on its state banner.
“It is past time for change to be made,” Sankey said on June 18. “Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”
It was more of a warning by the conference, albeit a warning with teeth. The NCAA put more force behind Sankey’s decision by expanding its Confederate flag policy the next day and doubling the glare of the spotlight focused on Ole Miss.
Clearly, there’s a pattern at hand. Buildings named for controversial figures of the past, songs carrying the sentiment of Georgia’s racist history and the lingering emblem of the South’s fight for slavery are ready to be discarded.
They’re easy markers of how racist attitudes have persisted since the partial eradication of slavery over 150 years ago — they’re the low-hanging fruits weighing down a guilty collective consciousness. Pulling them feels good; the branch springs back upward.
Social scientists, from W.E.B. Du Bois to Pierre Bourdieu to Mary Caprioli and Johan Galtung, tell us that systemic oppression does not form in a vacuum. Rather, it's the symptom of a more insidious social dynamic which gives it breath and legitimacy.
Systemic oppression is the realization of norms, of attitudes, of implicit biases shaped by images and dialogues that make inequality seem ordinary, or at least so euphemized we don’t recognize it.
The reason the status quo — which can seem so calm and so tidy for so long — explodes as we’ve seen this summer, is because once all the dangling fruit is neatly placed in a basket, no one bothers to deal with the rotting trunk from which the branch sprouted in the first place.
As we distance ourselves from the visceral reminders of racial inequality, and as leaders continually shout solidarity, sometimes bass-boosted by exploratory committees and advisory groups, it's easier to see the patted backs and checked boxes as progress, or a scaffold. But has the cracked foundation been fixed?
Of course, these are good first steps. Morehead, Bawcum and Sankey said their goal is to create a welcoming environment for students and student athletes of color. It starts with tradition. It starts with culture. It starts with attitudes — sometimes defended as history and heritage — that make places hostile to those who’ve never shared them.
"To be clear, the issue with the tradition is not the motivation of those who have embraced it," Bawcum wrote on June 17. "But rather the possibilities it may limit in those who haven't."
Maybe a new, shared tradition is coming. But the danger is accepting the pats on the back and the checked boxes. The danger, as Bawcum said, is feeling relieved when the clipped fruit is hauled away. The tree still rots.
