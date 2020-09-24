Once Jamie Newman declared his intentions to opt out of the season on Sept. 2, the quarterback competition in Athens was one step closer to resolution. Redshirt sophomore JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis are the clear frontrunners for the job with Newman gone and Carson Beck being just a season removed from high school football.
Daniels has the experience and numbers to be a quality starting quarterback at Georgia, and head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful he will be cleared for Georgia’s first game after recovering from an ACL injury. If Mathis were to win the job, however, he could add something to the Georgia offense that it has not seen consistently since DJ Shockley was taking snaps under center.
Mathis thrives once he escapes the pocket and extends plays which is something Georgia has lacked over the last few seasons with former quarterbacks Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason and Greyson Lambert. His size and athleticism will also be a factor in helping him absorb contact and avoid injury, standing at an imposing 6-foot-6, 205 pounds.
Mathis threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed for 700 yards with 26 total touchdowns in his junior year at Oak Park High School. His dual-threat ability was on full display in the 2019 G-Day game where he went 15-28 passing for 113 yards while adding 29 yards on the ground. That versatility could very well land him at the top of Georgia’s quarterback depth chart.
“D’Wan [Mathis] has done a great job,” Smart said at a Sept. 21 virtual press conference. “He has embraced every opportunity. He’s competed, he’s gotten better. He is very talented with his feet. He understands what we are asking him to do.”
The offense and coaching staff worked heavily with a mobile quarterback this offseason in what Smart called an open competition, despite early indications pointing to Newman being the starter. A gameplan centered around Newman’s dual-threat ability would be a logical fit for Mathis’ abilities, minus some polish of course.
Fromm left an important lesson behind for the quarterbacks that carried over from last year’s Georgia squad — composure. One of the most impactful messages Mathis and junior quarterback Stetson Bennett can learn from last season is Fromm’s thought of the next play being the most important one.
“I think composure is a big part of it, and I think each one of these guys have learned that from Jake [Fromm],” Smart said at a Sept. 22 virtual press conference. “I think Jake had a set routine he did during the week, and he set a standard pretty high for the quarterback position in terms of preparation.”
Another player who spent a year as Fromm’s understudy is current Ohio State quarterback and projected first-round NFL draft pick, Justin Fields. Fields and Mathis possess a similar skill set, although Fields was a considerably higher rated and more proven prospect.
Fields exploded in his first year as a full-time starter, but also benefited from the great Ohio State team that surrounded him. Georgia’s defense and skill position groups have been a strength the past few seasons, giving Mathis a great security blanket should he win the starting job.
Mathis’ resiliency is a standout characteristic after undergoing emergency brain surgery to remove a cyst and now being in a position to possibly win the starting quarterback job. It takes serious mental toughness to return to the field, which is something offensive coordinator Todd Monken, in an Aug. 25 virtual press conference, said that he is looking for.
Mathis being named the starter would cap off an incredible personal comeback story, all while adding a dimension to the Georgia offense that would propel it over the top.
