Georgia men's basketball is experiencing a dramatic roster turnover this offseason.
The news of five key players’ intentions of transferring out of the program is a difficult pill to swallow for a Bulldog team that struggled to capitalize even when it rostered eventual NBA draft picks Anthony Edwards and Nicolas Claxton.
To make matters worse, head coach Tom Crean must now move on without five players from last season’s roster: Sahvir Wheeler, Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan, Christian Brown and Jaykwon Walton.
Crean’s time at Georgia has been filled with hope and excitement. However, it seems as if every season ends with the same painful feeling of disappointment. Through three seasons, Crean holds a 41-49 overall record and a dreadful 14-40 mark in the SEC.
The Bulldogs have went without an NCAA or NIT Tournament appearance since the head coach’s arrival in 2018.
Crean’s predecessor, Mark Fox, led Georgia to two NCAA Tournament appearances and three NIT bids. Fox coached the Bulldogs from 2009-18 and currently resides in the same role at Cal.
Both Crean and Fox led just one winning season in their first three years as head coach at Georgia. Fox’s first winning season with the Bulldogs ended in an NCAA Tournament bid.
Over the course of Crean’s first three seasons, Georgia’s roster had talent. Edwards played only one season in Athens but showcased his abilities enough to become the NBA’s No. 1 overall draft choice. Claxton was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
The problem Crean faces now is something most coaches loathe: foundational players giving up on the program. Without star players and NBA prospects, Crean’s teams did not have as much success in the past. That’s just it though. Star players tend to bring success.
Subtracting Edwards and Claxton from the equation, Georgia’s most talented players have not seen their careers through with the Bulldogs. Many of Georgia’s highest-rated recruits are entering the transfer portal after just one or two seasons, making it exponentially more difficult for Crean to build the Georgia basketball program to where he envisions it.
The problem posed for Georgia, however, is more than just a few rotational players leaving the program for a chance somewhere else.
After just two seasons in a Bulldog uniform, Sahvir Wheeler easily became the face of Georgia basketball. Despite his smaller 5-foot-10 frame, Wheeler led the Bulldogs in both points and assists in 2020-21, with the assist gap being over 130 between him and Justin Kier, who was second on the team in assists. Wheeler also became the first player in Bulldog history to record a triple-double this past year.
Camara is another example of a centerpiece leaving the Georgia program, though not for a lack of opportunity. Camara finished the season as the Bulldogs’ third-leading scorer and top rebounder. He was second in scoring until freshman guard K.D. Johnson joined the team nine games into the season.
As far as Brown and Walton go, it just did not seem to click for them at Georgia. Brown was in and out of the rotation for two years while injuries hampered his progress and consistency. Walton saw 38 total minutes across seven games in his freshman year before opting for the transfer portal early this season, not playing in a single game.
Part of building a successful college basketball program rests on consistent recruiting and keeping the team’s core intact from year to year. Incoming recruits must replace talent lost to either the portal or the NBA. Crean has not shown he can maintain that cycle at Georgia.
Crean’s past stops at Indiana and Marquette were highlighted by star players like Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade. He also coached NBA-bound athletes such as Noah Vonleh, Yogi Ferrell and Cody Zeller at Indiana, all of which stayed multiple years with the program.
Edwards was Crean’s flagship recruit at Georgia, and despite it being practically a given that he was headed to the NBA after one year, there was no capitalization on his presence. The Bulldogs still held a losing record, with Johnson being the top player out of the following recruiting class.
Crean is running out of time to turn Georgia into the winner he envisioned when he took the head coaching job in 2018. If he cannot quickly overcome the losses of Wheeler and Camara, Crean’s time at Georgia may not last much longer.