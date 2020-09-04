It seems as if the best way for fans to prepare for Georgia’s upcoming football season is, well, to not really prepare at all. At least when focusing on the offense, and more specifically at the quarterback position, nothing is set in stone.
Just two days after three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 8, Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer quarterback from Wake Forest, chose to play his final collegiate season at Georgia.
At the time, head coach Kirby Smart had very limited options for Fromm’s successor. Prior to Newman’s announcement, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, junior Stetson Bennett and true freshman Carson Beck were the only three quarterbacks Georgia had on scholarship.
It was a move that made sense. Newman would have the chance to improve his NFL draft stock by playing with better talent around him, and Georgia’s quarterback quandary would be solved. Preparation phase No. 1 by me had begun.
Everything pointed in Newman’s direction to be Georgia’s Week 1 starter until May 28, when Southern California quarterback JT Daniels announced he was transferring to Georgia.
Daniels was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on July 13, commencing Smart’s fourth genuine quarterback competition in five years. And it was time for preparation phase No. 2.
But every indication was that the starting quarterback position remained Newman’s to lose until he announced Wednesday via Twitter that he was going to opt out of the 2020 season, saying his decision was “due to the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic,” and also to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The news was shocking, even for a time like now, when the list of players opting out of the 2020 football season across the country continues to grow. Georgia is just over three weeks away from its Sept. 26 season opener at Arkansas, and Newman is the only Bulldog to opt out of this season thus far.
So alas, here we are at preparation phase No. 3.
Daniels hasn’t even been fully cleared to play after an ACL injury sidelined him for the majority of 2019, though he participated in Georgia’s team scrimmage on Aug. 29.
So where does this leave Georgia? Apologies to Bennett and Beck, but it’s now a two-man competition between Daniels and Mathis.
Daniels has the advantage, at least on paper. He was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 16 overall recruit in the class of 2018, per the 247Sports Composite. Mathis was the No. 11 pro-style quarterback and the No. 311 overall recruit of the 2018 class.
Daniels started all 11 of the Trojans’ games during his freshman season and had his best performance against No. 3 Notre Dame, completing 72.5% of his passes for 349 yards and one touchdown. Mathis never played a snap for the Bulldogs in 2019 after undergoing emergency brain surgery during the offseason.
First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken said in a virtual press conference on Aug. 25 that “accuracy is No. 1” when it comes to quarterback characteristics, followed by mental toughness and athleticism.
But this competition will be decided by the health of Daniels first and the athletic ability of Mathis second. If Daniels is healthy then it’s his job for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.