The average Georgia men’s basketball player stands at 77 inches — 6-foot-5 — in a league where there are nearly 7-foot tall giants patrolling the rim. Georgia is frequently the undersized team, and it’s proving detrimental to the program’s success.
The tallest player on the Georgia roster this season is freshman Rodney Howard, who averages just 7.4 minutes per game and has played in 21 of the Bulldogs’ 25 games before Auburn. Howard is not often a big part of the game plan, leaving the frequent starting front court of junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds and freshman Toumani Camara to match up with more sizable opponents.
When head coach Tom Crean was asked if he will be putting an emphasis on recruiting a big player for next season, he said, “Bigs — I think you mean bigs.”
Teams in the SEC have been especially tough for Georgia to contain on the interior. Through 12 conference games before Auburn, the Bulldogs were outrebounded by a combined 22 (411-433). The largest deficit came in the road loss to Mississippi State at minus-18, and the second largest was the disastrous home loss to South Carolina at minus-12.
To further complicate the Bulldogs’ size conundrum, 6-foot-9 forward Amanze Ngumezi opted to enter the transfer portal after being suspended for an “indefinite period of time” earlier this season. Ngumezi played under a season and a half with Georgia and was one of the two second-tallest players on the roster behind Howard this year.
Ngumezi was a promising prospect in his first year with the Bulldogs. He played in 31 games in 2018-19. In his debut, he scored 10 points in 11 minutes and flashed range from beyond the 3-point line. He opened the 2019-20 season as a starter.
Hammonds is also 6-foot-9. Hammonds has grown an inch since entering the program listed at 6-foot-8 in the 2018-19 season. Crean adjusted his expectations for Hammonds this year, featuring more interior-focused play.
The role change for Hammonds was not necessarily because of his own size, but more due to the lack of the size around him. He was Georgia’s leading rebounder, at 7.2 per game, almost two full rebounds ahead of Anthony Edwards’ second-place number before Auburn.
In the 2018-19 season, Georgia finished 11-21 overall and 2-16 in the SEC. This year’s group has already eclipsed 11 wins but is experiencing similar struggles within conference play. The Bulldogs’ tallest player last season was 6-foot-11 Nicolas Claxton, a 2019 second-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.
Claxton was tall but lean and struggled to compete with bigger SEC bodies. He averaged 8.6 rebounds per game for Georgia last season, but his group also struggled on the interior and with rebounds.
Georgia has been undersized through much of recent memory. Even though Crean is making moves in the right direction, he still knows there is work to be done.
“We don't have the physical size necessarily some of these teams have,” Crean said. “But that's not an excuse to not have a fight, and we've got to regroup quickly on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.