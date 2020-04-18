The SEC’s decision in mid-March to cancel all spring athletic activities due to COVID-19 forced Georgia and the rest of the conference’s programs to cancel their annual spring football games.
As a replacement, Georgia elected to hold a “virtual G-Day” with head coach Kirby Smart live-tweeting during a rerun of one of last season’s games. Georgia’s 23-17 victory against Notre Dame was chosen, but it wasn’t the best option as a replacement for G-Day, which is intended to provide fans with a glimpse of what’s in store for the upcoming season.
For that reason, Georgia’s 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory against Baylor is the best option available.
The hype that led to last season’s primetime matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia was certainly warranted. It was the first time the Fighting Irish played in Sanford Stadium with both teams ranked inside the top 10. It was also the rematch of the 2017 contest in South Bend, Indiana, when Georgia needed a sack-fumble by Davin Bellamy to secure the 20-19 victory in quarterback Jake Fromm’s first career start.
Yes, last year’s Notre Dame-Georgia game was a great one to watch — it wasn’t decided until the final minute. Yes, it was in front of a sold-out, record crowd of 93,246 fans. But did it show Georgia fans who will be replacing All-SEC running back D’Andre Swift and All-American safety J.R. Reed? What about the development of rising sophomore wide receiver George Pickens?
I’ll go ahead and spoil it for you — it didn’t. After Swift and senior running back Brian Herrien, Fromm was the leading rusher against Notre Dame with two carries for 15 yards. Reed played every defensive snap against the Fighting Irish. Pickens ended the night without hauling in a single reception.
Regarding the number of fans, the Sugar Bowl does a better job mirroring a G-Day game as well. An announced attendance of 55,211 was accounted for in the Sugar Bowl, which is just a few thousand more than last year’s G-Day that had 52,630 fans in attendance.
If the virtual G-Day was the Sugar Bowl, I would imagine that Smart’s tweets during the broadcast would also become a little more insightful. Smart could dive more into the performance of then-freshman Lewis Cine, who stepped in for Reed and had the second-most tackles for Georgia with six.
Smart could also venture to tweet more about potential starting offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer, Warren Ericson and Justin Shaffer, as well as new offensive line coach Matt Luke on his first game with the Bulldogs.
Zamir White — who is the favorite to replace Swift — finished the Sugar Bowl with 18 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown. Pickens was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 12 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown.
It might have been less appealing because it didn’t have the notoriety of Notre Dame vs. Georgia, but the Sugar Bowl is simply a better display of the Bulldogs’ upcoming stars. Isn’t that what G-Day is supposed to represent?
