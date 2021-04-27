The Georgia women’s golf team competed in its only home tournament of this spring, the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, in late March.
Most athletes had family lined up to follow them on the course, but Taiwanese-native Jo Hua Hung had new friends from the Taiwanese Student Association by her side instead.
Finishing in a tie for 16th place, Hung’s 6-over-par 223 was Georgia’s lowest score of the Classic. She’s also set to compete in the NCAA Regionals after a successful spring season of tournament play, beginning on May 10.
Hung has thrived on and off the course this spring. Despite appearing faultless, her life in Athens has been an adventure. She committed to an American college from Taiwan with little knowledge of the English language and knowing few people in the country.
Hung said that she chose to attend a university in the United States because it was the best-rounded option for her.
“In the U.S., they have a better education,” Hung said. “Also, the NCAA system is good for a golfer who wants to play LPGA in the future, so I can … get into an environment [like the LPGA].”
Despite having to juggle a new school, home and friends, Hung found success on the course. As a freshman, she led Georgia in stroke play at the SEC Championship and was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team for her production throughout the season.
Hung’s immediate accomplishments on the course did not translate to contentment off of the course.
In August 2019, Hung’s sophomore year, she told head coach Josh Brewer she was seeking a connection with her Taiwanese roots in Athens. She found the Taiwanese Student Association, an organization at the University of Georgia.
“I met one of the members from [TSA] and they invited me to attend some events,” Hung said.
The friends she made through the Taiwanese Student Association brought her a community that she had not yet found at UGA.
Jenny Chen, a graduate student at UGA, said that she joined TSA in August 2020 and immediately heard from other members that Hung is “a star of Taiwan” due to her golf achievements.
Chen asked Hung to see her play, and the golfer invited her to the Liz Murphey at the UGA Golf Course. Chen said that her friendship with Hung sparked her new interest in golf.
After spending spring and summer of 2020 in Taiwan due to the pandemic, Hung returned to Athens for her junior year prepared to compete. She is one of two women’s golfers to play in every event that Georgia has competed in throughout the 2020-21 season.
Brewer said he is proud and impressed in her progress throughout the 2020-21 season.
“She continues to gain confidence,” Brewer said. “She’s really started to [have consistent success] here this entire year, and you can just see her continuing to grow and mature as a leader in our program.”
Not only is Hung a leader on the team, but she has also made lasting connections with her team. Teammate and fellow junior Jenny Bae describes Hung as taking a sisterly role in her life.
“She takes great care of me and she knows how to keep me in a peaceful condition,” Bae said. “She’s just overall a great teammate to me and the team.”
Hung said her lifelong dream is to compete in LPGA tournaments, but she continues to focus on what she can control now.
Throughout Hung’s college career, she has not only developed as a golfer but also as a person. Her Taiwanese community in Athens gives her an outlet to learn and grow in new circumstances.
Brewer said he watches her become more comfortable in her own skin each day.
“The more comfortable she’s become with our language, her golf game has gotten a little bit better,” Brewer said. “It’s been fun watching her develop and also see her personality come out.”