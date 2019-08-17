After the Georgia soccer team played the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils to a scoreless draw in an exhibition match on Friday at the Turner Soccer Complex, the team had little to celebrate offensively.
However, head coach Billy Lesesne saw several positives for the team on defense after giving up no goals to an aggressive Duke squad that consistently controlled possession in the Bulldogs' half.
“The first step is to communicate and I thought [the team] did a nice job of communicating and organizing each other and staying compact when we needed to,” Lesesne said.
Communication is key for the Bulldogs after the team recently switched to a 3-5-2 formation which leaves less defenders in the back in an effort to create more space and movement of the ball in the midfield.
Sophomore goalkeeper Emory Wegener said players are more comfortable voicing their roles this season after the change to a different system.
“Compared to last year, everyone is really opening up their voices and we hear everyone and we are getting everyone in the spots they need to get,” she said. “It’s a whole 180 from last year.”
One of the players stepping up in her role is central defender Kayla Bruster. Throughout the game against the Blue Devils, Bruster played the dual role of stopping attacks and orchestrating attacks out of the backfield.
Bruster said along with helping run a short-handed backline, being a vocal leader with her teammates can also help the team maintain its stamina late into games.
“I can see the whole field so I obviously have to tell the person in front of me, behind me, right next to me where to go,” Bruster said. “And it’s really important that they listen to me because if you talk like I think that we talk then we don’t have to run as much as a team and we are in the right position.”
Despite some initial difficulties with adjusting to the new system, Bruster said it allows the team to attack with a more fluid system that includes all 11 players instead of just one unit.
Junior defender Jessie Denney, who had a crucial block to stop a Blue Devils' scoring opportunity off a corner kick late in the game, said the Bulldogs can gain positives from the draw in part because of the team’s “no complaining rule.”
“We call each other a team of fountains instead of drains,” Denney said. “Recognizing that we are getting better and just seeing it on the positive spectrum of things.”
