As SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama collide this weekend, playoff hopes will be in the balance. With the Crimson Tide likely needing to win to make the College Football Playoff they will have to leave it all on the field against the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs. The linebackers on both sides of the ball should play an important role in the outcome.
Swarming the football
Georgia’s linebackers have been the strongest part of the team this season. The unit sits at the heart of the nation's top defense and has yet to show cracks throughout its 12-game season.
Swarming the football has been a point of emphasis for the Bulldogs’ linebackers and it might just be what they do best. The starting four of Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Nolan Smith and Quay Walker are blessed with speed and strength that gives them the ability to snuff out just about any play the opposing team runs.
The unit’s statistics prove that team tackling is key when swarming the ball. The four linebackers take up four of the team’s top five tacklers as well as four of the top five assisted tacklers. A tackle assist counts as half of a tackle and is awarded when more than one player takes down the ball carrier. Dean and Tindall lead Georgia with 31 and 28 assists, respectively.
The team’s group tackling philosophy, accompanied by the speed that the linebackers boast, makes Georgia’s linebackers almost impossible to surpass on any play. Dean and Tindall have proven their ability to pinpoint a ball carrier and beat them to the spot as the duo boasts 7.5 and six tackles for loss, enough for second and third on the team.
Outside of the team's speed and swarming ability the Bulldogs have proven that the position unit goes beyond just the starters. With the unfortunate loss of Adam Anderson halfway through the season, Dan Lanning’s defense was forced to look farther down the depth chart.
Players like Robert Beal Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson have since stepped up to play a larger role. Beal Jr. has amassed 15 tackles from the bench this year, while Dumas-Johnson boasts 22 thus far.
Attack the quarterback
On Alabama’s sideline, talent at the linebacker position is no stranger. The Crimson Tide play a similar 3-4 defense that Smart has implemented in Athens and boast a highly rated unit in the heart of the defense.
In the middle of the Alabama linebacker unit sits a duo of Christian Harris and Henry To’o To’o. Harris currently sits at fifth on the team in tackles with 63, while To’o To’o, a transfer from Tennessee, leads the Crimson Tide with 93 thus far.
However, the strength of the Alabama defense comes from its outside linebackers. Freshman Dallas Turner and sophomore Will Anderson provide a heavy pass rush for the Crimson Tide and help to create chaos for the opposing offense.
Turner currently boasts five sacks, a number that would tie him atop Georgia’s sack leaders. Anderson on the other hand is a different beast. At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Anderson has accumulated 14.5 sacks this season, enough to lead both the SEC and the country in that area.
If Alabama wants to find success against the Bulldogs on Saturday, Anderson and the rest of the Crimson Tide’s linebackers will have to play a key role. The unit will likely be an emphasis for Smart and the Georgia offense this week at practice.