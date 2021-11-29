This year’s SEC Championship features two of the nation’s top teams. Georgia and Alabama will face off once again in a matchup that is likely to be physical at the line of scrimmage, like it has been in years past.
The Crimson Tide’s weakest link
One of the typical mainstays of a Nick Saban-coached team is a solid offensive line, but this season Alabama has flipped the script on that narrative with its play at the line of scrimmage.
The Crimson Tide’s offensive line rotation has been inconsistent as Saban tries to find the best starting five for the job, but in that process Alabama has made mistakes.
On average, Alabama has given up three sacks per game in the regular season which ranks 112th in the nation out of 130 FBS teams. The lack of good pass protection is a welcome sight for the Georgia defense who has preyed on bad offensive line play.
Not only has the Crimson Tide’s offensive line played poorly on pass protection, but they haven’t been able to create a strong push when run blocking either. Through 12 games, Alabama ranks 77th in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 150.3 yards per game.
For Georgia to be successful against Alabama its defense will need to do what it has done all year and create havoc.
Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt have made a name for themselves, plugging up holes and stopping the run with ease. Their play has also opened the door for defensive ends and outside linebackers to rush the quarterback.
The Bulldogs are ranked sixth in the nation in total sacks, racking up 41 in the regular season. Georgia also ranks third in rushing defense allowing a meager 79 rushing yards per game.
Georgia’s key to victory
While Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t been up to its normal standards, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line has played up to their high expectations.
Alabama ranks ahead of Georgia in total sacks with 43 sacks on the season, good enough to be tied for third in the nation. Phidarian Mathis leads the Crimson Tide defensive linemen with seven sacks this season.
Georgia’s key to victory must be protecting Stetson Bennett at all costs. If Bennett is required to scramble and make throws on the run, the Bulldogs are likely to see some mistakes that give Alabama an edge.
So far this season, the Bulldogs have done an excellent job of keeping defenses out of their backfield. Through 12 games, Georgia has only allowed eight sacks.
Health on the offensive line is cause for concern as starting tackle Jamaree Salyer has not played in four games. Broderick Jones has stepped up in replacement, but his lack of experience could come into play against a tough Crimson Tide team.
The Bulldogs will have to make sure that their run blocking is also on point to keep Alabama on its toes on defense. If the Crimson Tide makes Todd Monken’s offense one-dimensional, Georgia could be in for a long night.